Residents of Peplow House have come together to say thank you to the community for their support.
Danny Wills and Steven Bausch, who have been successful in their search for a job, were cooking up a storm with a barbecue on Thursday afternoon.
Mr Bausch has recently started working with Dazzlin Doggie, an animal boarding house.
"I have working this see for almost two months and I am loving it," he said.
Peplow House offers long-term accommodation for men aged over 18 years old.
They typically have eight residents and offer outreach for dozens more.
It's estimated there are 50 or 60 people sleeping rough on Ballarat's cold streets at the moment, and that's just the ones registered through agencies.
Team leader Carol Trusler said the residents wanted to say thank you to the community who had helped or donated to the house.
"We are very well supported by the community," Ms Trusler said.
"They do all sorts of things all-year around, especially at Christmas or on special occasions."
With the help of his support network Mr Bausch has been able to turn his life around.
"I have a bit of a past history with drugs and prison," he said.
"This time, now I am out, I have been trying to change my ways. I have put in a lot of the hard work, but I could not have done it without the help."
Mr Wills has also been able to secure work and said he was surprised by the quick process.
"Peplow have been tryin to get me into a unit, anything you really ask them for they will try and do for you," he said.
