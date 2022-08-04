North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney says he is excited by the chance to continue developing the club's next generation after committing to a further two years at the helm.
The former Western Bulldogs coach joined the Roosters from the Geelong Falcons' NAB League Girls program at the end of 2020 and went on to lead the club to a Ballarat Football Netball League minor premiership in his debut season.
McCartney's charges look well placed to qualify for finals for a second-straight season, sitting sixth with three rounds to play.
"I'm absolutely (happy to keep going). The past few years have always been about building the club for the future," McCartney told The Courier.
"(It's been about ) being a club where we can develop our own players and coaches, to be honest. We want to be a place where young people know they can be developed and whey they can learn the game well and learn a good brand of footy."
McCartney's ethos was on full display in his maiden campaign last year, opting against chasing high-profile recruits and instead backing players that had graduated through the club's junior program, like onballer Riley Polkinghorne, who won The Courier's Player of the Year award.
McCartney's kids went on to enjoy a 9-1 run before the season was abandoned, with the Roosters leader being named the BFNL's coach of the year.
McCartney said he would continue to place trust in his younger players.
"We've had five or six kids that have been playing in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels all year. Also, there are a lot of young fellas in the reserves that have played some games this year and are making steady steps towards becoming senior players," he said.
"They're winning games at this level but the main thing is about learning their position and the behaviours that we want from them.
"We're not the perfect club, but we know we've got a good future ahead of us, and it's the job of the leaders of the club to make sure the club's the right fit for young people so they stay and remain coachable."
McCartney's move to North Ballarat saw him return to community football having coached Ocean Grove to four-straight Bellarine Football League premierships from 1994 to 1997.
From Ocean Grove, he would go on to serve as an assistant and development coach at Richmond.
From 2000 to 2010 he was an assistant coach at Geelong. He moved to become an assistant coach at Essendon in 2011, before spending three years as senior coach at the Western Bulldogs.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
