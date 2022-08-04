The Courier

'We've got a good future ahead of us': Brendan McCartney extends North Ballarat stay

By Matt Currill
Updated August 4 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:30am
North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney will stay with the club after penning a two-year extension. Picture: Adam Trafford

North Ballarat coach Brendan McCartney says he is excited by the chance to continue developing the club's next generation after committing to a further two years at the helm.

