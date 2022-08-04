The Courier

Police road blitz finds almost 40 vehicles with one headlight working

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Operation Pirate finds almost 40 'one-eyed' vehicles

Operation Pirate has identified 39 'one-eyed' cars, as police issued 19 defect notices and detected one drink driver.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.