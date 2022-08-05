THEY managed to grab chances to perform in Ballarat between lockdowns but now Australian Boys Choir will return in proper full voice with an Antipodean repertoire.
The choir is set to offer a special showcase of songs by Australian and New Zealand composers in the Anglican Cathedral Church of Christ the King on Saturday afternoon.
Music will be a stark contrast to the 16th century songs the choir brought to Ballarat in a visit to St Patrick's Cathedral last year.
Australian Boys Choir artistic director Nicholas Dinopoulos said a trans-Tasman exchange of contemporary composers was one the program hoped to use for re-launching into international tours soon.
"It's a good exchange and sharing of our core cultures," Mr Dinopoulos said.
"A strong Australian repertoire is important when we go on international tours. This concert will have a strong Indigenous focus for us and we will engage in singing in Maori language and songs."
Mr Dinopoulos said some of the composers the choir has chosen to perform were born in New Zealand but have been claimed as Australia's own.
He said the Anglican cathedral offered a great performance space and concert quality grand piano to be enjoyed by choir tutor and accompanist Zac Hamilton-Russell.
Australian Boys Choir's concert continues a return to high-quality classical music performances in Ballarat. They follow Melbourne Bach Choir's Concert for Peace, with a strong Ukrainian influence, which was at Ballarat Central Uniting Church early last month.
Hometown chamber ensemble Klemantyne collaborated with Ballarat Choral Society in May in a bid to help build momentum in a classical music return.
Royal South Street Society also presented emerging concert pianists in a Chopin concert at Loreto College last month.
Australian Boys Choir concert is at the Anglican cathedral on Saturday from 3pm. More: trybooking.com.
