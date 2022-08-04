In a nod to Dja Dja Wurrung traditional owners, a sleepy dirt track in Glendaruel near the foot of Mount Beckworth, west of Clunes, could soon bear the name 'Nyaninyuk Road' (pronounced Nah-nin-nook), the Djaara name for Mount Beckworth.
The unnamed roadway, which runs east from Coghills Creek Road, opposite Coutts Road, has long gone by the name 'Coutts Road' or 'Part Coutts Road', but neither are recognised as official or valid names of the road.
The proposal, currently before City of Ballarat council, follows an analogous push to name a local roadway in Ballarat's Prince of Wales recreation reserve 'Kunuwarra Drive', meaning 'black swan' in the Wadawurrung language, and comes after the Hepburn Shire Council decided to rename Jim Crow Creek 'Larni Barramal Yaluk', which translates to 'home of the emu' in the Djaara language.
The (proposed) changes correspond with recently revised Victorian government name place rules, which have elevated the significance to be attached to the state's 38 Aboriginal languages in the name selection process.
Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation language reparation officer Harley Dunolly-Lee said such developments, of their nature, sheeted home the power of language to assist or detract from Indigenous healing.
"There are a lot of studies in Australia and native America demonstrating that Indigenous people who know their language are less likely to commit suicide, suffer depression or take drugs," he said. "Learning one's language is about healing, and healing one's mental health."
Noting the extent to which place names invariably bear the legacy of colonisation, Mr Dunolly-Lee added that the incorporation of Indigenous languages into place names was akin to "decolonising the landscape".
"Some [place names] are quite descriptive, like Mount Pyramid, but there are also sad names, like Mount Dispersion [in south-west New South Wales], where there were Aboriginal massacres," he said.
"We can't retrieve all the traditional names of places on Country because of some were lost through the trauma of colonisation, but [the new naming process] is a way of decolonising space through language, because our language is rooted in Country - it's the language of the land."
Comparing Australia to New Zealand, where many places carry both Maori and English names, City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Molony said he hoped for a future in which the "oldest surviving culture on the planet" was afforded a commensurate level of recognition.
"I don't think we've given enough recognition and respect to those people who have been part of our community for tens of thousands of years," he said.
"We can all learn more through language and culture and be a richer society for it."
City of Ballarat councillors are expected to consider the Nyaninyuk Road name proposal at council's ordinary meeting in September.
If approved, it would mark something of a departure from council's much criticised handling of the 'Mullawallah' name proposal for a new suburb (what is now Winter Valley) in 2015.
The proposal, a nod to respected Aboriginal elder William Wilson or 'King Billy', was controversially dropped by council following what was widely perceived to be a sustained racist backlash within the community. At the time, the backdown, as well as the unedifying debate which preceded it, made global headlines.
