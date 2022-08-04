The Courier

Djaara name proposed for unnamed Glendaruel road at the foot of Mount Beckworth

By Maeve McGregor
August 4 2022 - 6:30pm
Unnamed stretch of road, unofficially called Coutts Road. Picture: Google Maps

In a nod to Dja Dja Wurrung traditional owners, a sleepy dirt track in Glendaruel near the foot of Mount Beckworth, west of Clunes, could soon bear the name 'Nyaninyuk Road' (pronounced Nah-nin-nook), the Djaara name for Mount Beckworth.

