What you need to know ahead of a big weekend in the Central Highlands Football League and Ballarat Football Netball League | Team Talk

Updated August 4 2022 - 12:05pm, first published 12:01pm
Pressure rises in finals fight | Team Talk

Pressure is mounting for the sides on the edge of finals qualification with the end of the Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Football League regular season fast approaching.

