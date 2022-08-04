Pressure rises in finals fight | Team Talk

Pressure is mounting for the sides on the edge of finals qualification with the end of the Central Highlands Football League and Central Highlands Football League regular season fast approaching.
In the BFNL, an influential match between Bacchus Marsh and Sebastopol awaits with the Cobras needing a win to keep their finals hopes alive.
Matt Currill and David Brehaut discuss all the big news in this week's edition of Team Talk.
Watch below.
