Are there still some twists and turns to play out | CHFL round 16 match-by-match previews

Waubra has its finals destiny in its own hands.
It is just the way anyone would want it in such a tight battle.
Win their remaining two games and they play finals.
One win will most likely be enough as well.
So, taking one match at a time, can Waubra upset Dunnstown at Dunnstown on Saturday?
The Roos would have to produce something out of the box.
They have a reasonable record against other top eight side. While they have only beaten Skipton, they lost to Springbank by five points and could have esasily have won lost to Buninyong way back by nine points. they also defeated Rokewood-Corindhap when it was in the top eight.
Waubra coach Matt James is looking on this game as a "free hit" for the Roos, with him expecting one more victory enough to ensure they play finals.
Under that scenario, they still have another opportunity against Learmonth in the last round to get that win.
James said if the Roos were good enough they would play finals.
"We've got one of our strongest sides running out for this one."
Waubra has regained Nic Moran and Dylan Hinchliffe to strengthen its line-up, as well as naming under-18 Seaton Buck for another senior appearance.
Dunnstown felt it was a little off the mark last round, but still accounted for Learmonth by 10 goals.
Dunnstown has had an exceptional season and is gradually working back all its players who have had injuries.
With finals only a few weeks away, Dunnstown is sure to be right on its game and that spells trouble for Waubra.
The Towners will be without Kain Dickson, who kicked five goals last time out against Learmonth and make way for Connor Ronan, who has booted 23 majors in the reserves in his past three appearances.
Ronan managed five senior appearances earlier in the season.
Dickson has had a stop-start second half of the year and is being rested in the hope of getting an ankle issue right for finals.
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said the Towners were keen to keep the momentum going.
"We're happy the way we're playing, but don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves."
Rokewood-Corindhap has slipped out of the top eight and now faces a daunting challenge against a rebounding Springbank.
The Grasshoppers are still in finals contention, with a battle for eighth most likely with Waubra.
It is still possible that Learmonth could get caught up in it - even Buninyong.
However, for that to happen, there will have to be some upsets.
All Rokewood-Corindhap can do right now os concentrate on what is in its control.
Learmonth is the only top eight side the Grasshoppers has beaten, so Springbank is a massive challenge.
Springbank made a strong statement in defeating Skipton.
The Tigers had to fight hard and will have to improve again if they to get past the likes Gordon, Dunnstown and Hepburn, but the signs are there.
Springbank regains defender Kieran Kennedy and ruckman Pat Glanford.
Tigers coach Andrew Challis said while there were a few others who were close to returning with a top four spot locked in they could afford to rest them to ensure they were 100 percent right for finals.
Springbank has lost the reliable Matt Lakey (ill), aas well as Scott Baldwin and Ryan Maher from knocks against Skipton.
Challis said the Tigers were looking for another solid performance.
He said they had gone away from their structures early against Skipton and were looking to get this right.
The Grasshoppers have lost ruckman Ed Denouden (knee), which does not help their cause, but opens the door for a Leigh Colledge recall. Defender Rupert Armstrong is also available again.
This is probably each side's last chance of a win for the season.
The Bulldogs face Buninyong in the last home and away round, and Newlyn runs into Dunnstown.
Newlyn has been going the better of the duo.
The Cats have won three of their past five games and it could easily been a perfects record, with them having every chance against Bungaree and Creswick.
Daylesford has been some way off the mark against Dunnstown, Learmonth and Waubra as it appears to suffering a little fatigue.
Bulldogs coach Hamish Jarrad the loss to Waubra was particularly disappointing.
"Our ability to run and work was not at the level it needs to be.
"We just need to learn what work-rate is required to win games likes this.
"Hopefully this will be another step in that direction and we can put it together."
The Cats and Bulldogs will each finish the year below expectations.
Newlyn looks to have a little more depth, even without match-winner Chris Carey, who returns to the VFL.
It is back to Smythesdale for a third time for Ballan, but it is not likely to help the Blues too much.
Ballan has done it tough in the last phase of the season.
The Blues did all they could to get wins over Carngham-Linton and Creswick, but since then they have not been able to find the answers.
This is not going to be any easier - especially with leader and of their few talls in Daniel Nielsen.
Buninyong has strung together six wins and with Learmonth having a bye a win here will lift it to sixth.
The Bombers have done everything right since a close loss to Skipton - putting away teams down the ladder and finding a way to get home in the closer ones.
They have lost the lively Keelan Fejo and still without Tyrone Ross, they do have the experienced Jarrod Morgan back for the first time since round eight.
Win and Buninyong can lock away a finals berth.
Gordon is on top of the ladder and that is where it is going to stay.
As much as Creswick would like get another big result at home, it is not going to happen.
Gordon's only loss has been to Skipton and as far as the Eagles are concerned that is one too many.
Creswick has done enough late in the season to see a hint of a light at the end of the tunnel, but the Eagles will remind them just how away that is.
Mick Nolan (hamstring) is a big out for Gordon, with joint coach Adam Toohey hopeful the small defender will be back for the first week of finals - although there are no guarantees.
Matt Raworth is also out, while the in-form Tye Murphy and Ben Schiltz are being rested.
Toohey joins defender Sam Griffiths and the versatile Brad Horsham among inclusions.
When Carngham-Linton looked at the fixture at the start of the season it would have flinched when it saw the closing rounds.
There were games against Gordon ands Hepburn - the standouts in 2021 - in the last three games.
The Saints have already been on the end of a big loss to Gordon and now they face the Burras.
Hepburn is getting some real momentum and that is coach Mitch Banner wants to keep it.
A mid-season loss to Gordon put a bomb under Hepburn and it has gone from strength-to-strength with emphatic wins over Skipton, Rokewood-Corindhap, Springbank and Bungaree.
Banner said it was important in the run to the finals to stay on track.
These Hepburn results alone are worrying signs for Carngham-Linton.
It is a struggle to know what the Saints can do about it.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said these assignments against top-end sides were great learning opportunities for his players.
The Saints will be boosted by the return of experienced Mitch Giddings, who has not played since straining a hamstring against Creswick in round seven and Tom Sarah.
There is one reprieve for Carngham-Linton, with Hepburn star Andy McKay not available.
There have been few favours for either Bungaree or Clunes in the second half of the season.
Bungaree has lost six of its past seven gaames.
After winning five in the opening eight rounds, that is a bitter pill to swallow.
The Demons did a great job to some how hold on to a place in the top eight for so long.
All they can do now is win the last two games and see where that places them, starting with Clunes.
The Magpies are coming off a win over Beaufort - a victory that came after after five straight losses.
Bungaree's percentage of 109.41 reflects that it has not been far off the mark, but right now that is of little consolation.
On their day, either could easily get the points here.
Surely though with still something to play for Bungaree will come out on top.
Despite its poor run and sitting 10th, the Demons can still make the top eight.
If Bungaree win its last two (Clunes and Skipton) it goes to 32 points.
If Waubra loses its last two (Dunnstown and Learmonth) it stays on 32 points.
And right now there is little between them on percentage.
If Rokewood-Corindhap loses its last two (Springbank and Beaufort) it stays on 28 points, but if it wins one it also goes to 32 points.
Then it again goes down to percentage.
It might be a long shot for the Demons, but it is possible and intriguing.
Bungaree coach Ryan Waight said the Demons' focus was finishing the season as strong as possible, starting with a win over Clunes.
However, the Demons will have to deal with depleted stocks with COVID-19 impacting the club.
"We haven't really been impacted by COVID this year. We've been fortunate."
In addition to this, Jackson Murphy (concussion), Mitch Hay (groin) and Ben Willian (unavailable) miss.
Xavier Curran and Dakin Morris make their returns, and under-18 Matthew Ryan has been selected to make his senior debut.
The Magpies are hoping to have Call Newton back.
Geographically close neighbours.
One the field, a fair way apart right now.
Skipton is on the way to a finals campaign, while for Beaufort all it can do is look to 2023.
The Emus will be feeling the pain of a close loss to Springbank and know they have just a couple of weeks to find its best form for an elimination finals.
And there is also more pain on the injury front.
With Jack Peeters (knee) and Jethro Kirby (knee) already out for the season, defender Kane White has joined them with a year-ending injury.
Joint coach Sam Willian said White had suffered a break at the base of a thumb and would be in plaster for six weeks after surgery.
Skipton is also joint coach Andrew Pitson and Matt Romeril as it looks to managing its list ahead of finals.
Willian also indicated he would sit out the game with ruckman Josh Peters, but each has been named.
First-year player Noah Steenhuis has been selected for his first senior game since injuring a shoulder in round one as has tall Pat Graham.
Little has gone right for Beaufort.
The Crows bounced back from a horrible to get over Bungaree, but far too many injuries have taken a toll.
They lost nine games in a row and Skipton is not about to open the door for Beaufort, whichhas lost experienced duo James Vanderkley and Josh McDermott.
They will have something to celebrate no matter what the result.
Premiership player and former captains Damien Day returns for his second game of the year, having recovered from an ankle injury, to play his 300th appearance as a senior-listed players with the Crows.
Felix Oliver and Cormac Mahoney are also back as is second-year player Shannon Brown, who has managed just two reserves games after lining up in the seniors in the opening round.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
