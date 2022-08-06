Ballarat's One Humanity Shower Bus committee is now looking for ways to address the increased demand for its services, but it needs the community's help.
The bus is an ex-school vehicle that has been outfitted with two showers.
Since co-locating with the Soup Bus over the last two years, committee treasurer Danielle Trezise said more and more people had been accessing the service.
"We were out at the same time [as the Soup Bus] but at different locations, so people had to choose between having a shower and getting something to eat - I know what I would be choosing," she said.
Ms Trezise said people were using the shower bus for the other services they provided more often than taking showers.
"It is not always showers - often it is blankets, warm clothes or toiletries," she said.
"Maybe they have a place they can shower, but they cannot afford to buy shampoo or soap and all of those sanitary products.
"Certainly we still have people who shower that are sleeping on the street or living in their cars but it is broader than that now."
Usually the bus runs on Thursday and Sunday evenings on Armstrong Street behind Cameron's Plumbing, which allows the services to use its electricity and water.
The committee is looking to add another day of service to the roster.
"We have lots of other general volunteers that can staff the bus," Ms Trezise said.
"We usually have the driver and one or two other volunteers there to help the people that come."
Volunteer drivers would need a special heavy vehicle licence in order to help out.
"The gap is really the drivers, people that have got that licence and that availability," Ms Trezise said.
"We try not to overload our drivers, so they might do one shift a month, it is only two hours out of their month which is not a huge commitment."
Anyone who is interested in volunteering with the shower bus can contact them here.
