For Carita Clancy, working in palliative care felt natural.
"Growing up I learnt through family experiences and, from my mother, about compassion," she said.
"She showed me the qualities of resilience and the significance of continuing bonds. Just because someone has died, they don't disappear from your life or from who you become.
"Working in palliative care felt a natural place to be."
After decades of working in palliative care, including the past 15 years as Ballarat Hospice Care chief executive officer, Ms Clancy is retiring.
She says she feels emotional about leaving Ballarat Hospice Care but knows the right people are in place to take the specialist palliative care organisation to the next phase.
Ms Clancy has seen many changes in palliative care over her career and was instrumental in Ballarat Hospice Care's transition and growth.
At the start of her career, she worked at London teaching hospital, St Thomas' Hospital, in the radiotherapy and oncology department, which made her want to learn more.
She then followed this path to the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne.
"Early in my nursing career I learnt about the role of a person's right to decide, the spiritual side of living and dying and the theory of cancer and palliative care," Ms Clancy said.
In the early 1990s, Ms Clancy moved to the country, with her husband, to take up a role developing a community palliative care service.
She said she kept the group of dedicated people who lobbied for a community palliative care service in 1985 front of mind.
"Their efforts realised the vision of the service and the organisation was incorporated in 1987. I hope that they are satisfied with my and the board's work in supporting the staff and volunteers to care for our community," Ms Clancy said.
Studies and circumstances brought her to Ballarat Hospice Care in 2007 when it was located in Drummond Street South.
Back then, the organisation cared for 70 patients, compared with 185 at any one time in 2022.
The number of staff in 2007 has grown from 10 to today's 30.
"Volunteers have always been connected to our service and their numbers are consistent. The systems to support our volunteers have grown along with the systems to support community connection," Ms Clancy said.
Under Ms Clancy's leadership, the space Ballarat Hospice Care staff and volunteers work in has grown.
Its new purpose-built palliative care hub in Alfredton, made possible by $1.2 million raised by the community and additional money from the state government, opened in 2019.
Developing the new building with the support of the community, experience of others, the board, staff, volunteers, architect and builders is one of Ms Clancy's achievements.
"What I enjoy most is that all who enter the building speak of feeling calm. That puts you in the best place to do your job well and for visitors to feel supported and valued," Ms Clancy said.
I hope I have led the organisation in a way that is consistent, one that lives by our values, is supportive and open to all who we encounter.- Carita Clancy
"I think the honesty enables hospice to grow through the times of humility when maybe we didn't get things right. We are always willing to listen and learn."
Ms Clancy described the opening of the Friends of Hospice Op Shop as an adventure and it was now a thriving shop and brand presence in Sturt Street.
A significant change in Ms Clancy's career has been a greater investment in palliative care by governments and the community.
"The awareness about palliative care across the healthcare and community sectors has increased along with the number of patients we care for," she said.
"The palliative care community is one of support for each other and the wider community is more comfortable speaking about end of life issues."
Ballarat Hospice Care hit some barriers during the coronavirus pandemic but Ms Clancy said the organisation made ways to adapt while upholding its values and the way everyone worked.
She said the number of people who chose to be cared for and die at home increased during the past two years.
"We followed the department and chief health officer's guidelines. Full personal protection equipment sometimes created barriers but together we talked about our communication and how it can still remain respectful and compassionate," she said.
Ms Clancy said she felt honoured to be able to have contributed to the life of hospice, including its growth and its development.
"Community was important then as it is now. We would not be who we are without that support and acknowledgment," she said.
"All that has been achieved has not been alone. Our positive and ongoing relationships with health and community services across our region including GPs, specialists, the Grampians Regional Palliative Care Team, hospitals, community and nursing services and pharmacies to name a few. We could not offer the care we do if we did not work together."
Ms Clancy said the Ballarat Hospice Care board of governance had invested to achieve and the new building was part of a dream come true.
"We have followed the strategy that was set with the vision of the new building. We have the right people in place to take hospice to the next phase," she said.
"I am not sure that this is retirement. What I am sure about is that this is the right time for me and for hospice to discover new things. Hospice and the memories will always be a part of me and I am grateful."
Applications for the CEO position close on August 15.
