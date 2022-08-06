The Courier

Ballarat Hospice Care chief executive officer Carita Clancy retires after 15 years leading the specialist palliative care organisation

By Erin Williams
August 6 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD: After decades of working in palliative care, including the past 15 years as Ballarat Hospice Care chief executive officer, Carita Clancy is retiring. Picture: Adam Trafford

For Carita Clancy, working in palliative care felt natural.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.