The Courier

James Janides, 51, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on charges of stalking and threats to kill

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated August 5 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Self-employed tattoo artist James Janides is alleged to have threatened to kill and stalked his ex-partner and her daughter since the relationship ended in July 2021. Photo: Facebook.

A man alleged to have a history spanning more than three decades of violent offending against a number of ex-partners at multiple locations across regional Victoria has been refused bail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.