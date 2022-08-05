A man alleged to have a history spanning more than three decades of violent offending against a number of ex-partners at multiple locations across regional Victoria has been refused bail.
James Janides, 51, faced 19 charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday relating to stalking and threats to kill his ex-partner and her daughter.
Police nominal informant Detective Sergeant Alanna McDonald told the court in a "lengthy" summary of the alleged offending that bail should be denied as he was at risk of endangering the safety of the complainant.
"There are no conditions that would mitigate the risk," Detective Sergeant McDonald said.
"She's extremely frightened of the accused."
The court heard after the woman ended a relationship with Janides in July 2021, which began about a year earlier after meeting on a dating website, he allegedly began to threaten her via texts.
In April, Janides' alleged stalking behaviour "escalated".
The woman's daughter also allegedly received texts including a message that said people had been hired to kill her and her mother, and 'they like people to know to give them a chance to run'.
Across other occasions Janides is alleged to have contacted the woman pretending to be from her place of work, and sent the woman multiple photos of herself in public with threatening messages.
The court heard part of the evidence brought by the prosecution was a recording the complainant made of an eight-minute phone call when Janides allegedly called her workplace.
The complainant told police she recognised his voice and throughout the call told him to stop the alleged stalking on multiple occasions.
The evidence brief described in court also contained CCTV allegedly showing Janides moving around the woman's yard with a torch and attempting to enter her home via the laundry door while she was out.
The court heard in June, a support worker left the woman's house and was allegedly followed by the accused, pulling her car over out of fear and hoping he would drive past.
It is alleged he pulled in behind her and she drove off, and he then drove up beside her and made eye contact.
Janides was arrested on June 21 after he was found hiding under a bed at a property in Bendigo.
Upon his arrest police uncovered four phones, five sim cards and a GPS tracking device in his caravan, and a pair of binoculars in a car boot.
The court heard checks have shown the sim cards found align with telephone numbers of messages sent to the woman and her daughter.
Detective Sergeant McDonald said when he was arrested Janides denied all allegations and told police 'this is a load of s**t'.
Defence for Janides said he believed he was being set up by a former associate.
When this was put to Detective Sergeant McDonald in court she said an investigation was ongoing but the police position was "clear" that the sim cards belonged to Janides and she had watched his police interview for the matter.
"I have watched the [police] interview and I think on occasion he did say that ... [name withheld] has been setting him up, and that's a former associate of his," she said.
"It was very aggressive, he tore the paper, he threw the cup ... he was very heightened."
Detective Sergeant McDonald said over 33 years Janides had 11 separate complainants who were mostly in regional Victoria.
"The majority of whom the accused has had a short relationship with after he met them online," she said.
"There's an extremely high risk of family violence ... numerous physical assaults and threats to kill ... coercive control, gaslighting, abuse."
Throughout the proceedings the accused, who appeared via video link from prison, could be seen to shake his head at times.
Defence for Janides told the court there had been no bail breaches in his criminal history and risk could be mitigated with bail conditions including curfew and static address.
"This matter is strongly contested - Mr Janides strongly refutes the allegations," the defence said.
"Some of those sim cards are registered to [associate's name], that will need to be explored."
Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt said it seemed "unlikely these are new issues" and he was not entitled to "manufacture a reason for granting bail".
"The allegations against the accused are very serious and if found guilty of these offences, taking into account his history a substantial amount of imprisonment is the only reasonable outcome," Mr Klestadt said.
"The accused is entitled to put the prosecution to its proof ... he has asserted he has been set up by another named person of whom he apparently has a history of dispute.
"The prosecution case against him however is strong ... [there is] compelling evidence linking the applicant to these offences."
The matter will return to court in August.
