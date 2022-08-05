Ballarat police are concerned about a trend in suspicious loitering linked to theft from cars - and warn that it will probably get worse.
Acting Sergeant Dominic Alderman said it was a crime they were now confronted with almost every morning and he encouraged people to report it, even if nothing was taken.
"If we know where and when cars are being broken, we can work out patterns," he said.
"You never know when thieves will strike again.
"Please report it.
"You can also use Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 if you wish to make an anonymous report."
Theft from cars was by far the most common offence in the City of Ballarat for the year ending March 30.
Crime Statistics Agency data shows there were 1301 thefts from vehicles up from just 901 in 2020-21.
The second most common crime was criminal damage, with just 708 (up from 668).
"This is something that is going on every night in Ballarat. It's ongoing and as the weather improves, it'll become more common," Acting Sergeant Alderman said.
"I call these offenders 'fair-weather thieves'."
He said instances of theft from cars had eased during the pandemic, due to curfews, but the figures were now similar to pre-COVID levels.
"Be wary of suspicious loiterers. They'll check many, many cars - and find a handful that're unlocked and start rifling through them.
"It's not necessarily in large carparks.
"They'll check cars in driveways or parked on the street at night.
"We had an incident on Creswick Road two weeks ago where two of the three cars involved were already unlocked.
"Please - everyone - just double check if your cars are locked.
"Tradies vehicles with tools are also targeted and the tools are then sold on."
Acting Sergeant Alderman also warned driver against having just one key to their car or keeping keys in the vehicle itself.
Meanwhile, Ballarat detectives are investigating a series of at least four car break-ins around Sebastopol on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information should call Ballarat CIU on 5336 6000.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
