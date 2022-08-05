Reigning Ballarat Football Netball League premier East Point will begin the hunt for a new coach.
Two-time premiership coach Jake Bridges has informed the club the will be stepping down at the end of the season after spending six years in the role.
A dual-premiership player with Redan, Bridges took over as the Roos' senior coach in 2017, replacing Glen Wilkins.
He led the Roos to a grand final win in 2018, securing the amalgamated club's first ever senior football premiership, before repeating the feat in 2019.
East Point has only missed finals once under Bridges' tenure and look set to compete in the post-season again, sitting third with three rounds to play.
"I feel incredibly grateful to have been part of something special," Bridges said.
"The genuine relationships and friendships I've developed with everyone I know will be life long and have helped shape my leadership and coaching philosophy on a far deeper level than I thought was possible.
"Being the senior coach is a responsibility that I have put my heart and soul into and I feel the time is right for me to step aside at the end of the 2022 season so that I can prioritise my family and work".
East Point president Gary Wilson said Bridges would leave a lasting legacy on the club.
"You always get judged on how you leave a club and not only has he taken us to our first senior premiership but he's also left the club in a really good space on and off the field," he said.
"Jake's relationship building has just been amazing on and off the field and he's a massive reason why our culture is so good today."
Bridges becomes the third coach to announce their departure at the end of the season, following Redan's Jarrett Giampaolo and Ballarat's Joe Carmody.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
