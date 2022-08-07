Early prevention and a holistic approach is needed to end the cycle of homelessness in the Central Highlands region, a community service organisation says.
A part of Homelessness Week, which ends on Sunday, Cafs (Child and Family Services Ballarat) is highlighting the importance of providing a holistic response and wrap-around services to vulnerable people.
Cafs client outcomes executive manager Rhiannon Williams said when people faced housing difficulties, there were usually multiple issues including family violence and financial debt.
"At Cafs, because we have such a wide range of programs, we're able to provide holistic support and the way we manage that is we have a central intake and holistic assessment process so that when people come in we can identify what supports might be the best for them, in addition to what the presenting matter might be," Ms Williams said.
"There is opportunity in looking at the housing as a pretty critical issue - some of those immediate needs - but there might be some other issues sitting around it such as needing family support or needing some family violence support."
More than 1900 people experienced or were at risk of homelessness in Ballarat in the 2020-21 financial year. Across the country, more than 116,000 people are experiencing homelessness on any given night.
Ms Williams said Cafs, a not-for-profit organisation, saw the presence of family violence in a lot of cases but people experiencing affordable housing and financial debt issues were currently seeking help.
She said with high rental costs in the region, the service was seeing clients who were once in secure housing.
"Some of the environmental factors across the sector to do with housing and increase in rents, the things we know about the pressures of the cost of living, and the way that's being handled through rental spaces is causing additional pressure on housing and homelessness services," she said.
"We are seeing people building up debt in their utility space as well. There is work being done to try and alleviate pressure on the utility spaces. If we spoke to our financial counselling team, we would probably see debt building up, which is unhelpful."
What do you give up to pay for your rent to have a roof over your head? We need to think holistically about the systems working together.- Rhiannon Williams
This year's Homelessness Week theme is 'to end homelessness we need a plan'. Ms Williams said Cafs aimed and was dedicated to early intervention.
"In addition to more affordable housing, which is something we can't resolve straight away, it's how we meet the full needs of clients as they walk through the door," she said.
"If there is something else going on that's leading to the critical issue with housing, then of course we address the material needs, but we also need to think about how we provide support to make sure we build the protective factors to make this not an issue into the future and to provide people with the opportunity to flourish."
Cafs' Thread Together program provides immediate support but Ms Williams said, through case management, support could be provided medium-term to build up protective factors to hopefully cut the cycle of homelessness.
"We have a real opportunity to work with people on the issues that might present and that are causing homelessness. We've got a really strong program in family support services," she said.
"The early identification, if we can, to prevent families moving into statutory spaces is also an issue alongside any housing concerns."
Ms Williams said a plan with a full suite of wrap-around services would set Central Highlands up to be a flourishing area.
