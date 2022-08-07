The Courier

Homelessness Week 2022: Providing a holistic response to Central Highlands' vulnerable people is critical

By Erin Williams
August 7 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SERVICE: Cafs' Thread Together program and volunteer lead Nichole Roberts, left, and volunteer Alison Balfour. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Early prevention and a holistic approach is needed to end the cycle of homelessness in the Central Highlands region, a community service organisation says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.