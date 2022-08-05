BALLARAT'S biggest running event is set to go live once more after two years trapped in a virtual format.
Dates are set for Run for a Cause, with The Ballarat Foundation confirming runners and walkers can get back on course in November.
Event organisers are encouraging people to save the date for Sunday, November 20 in Victoria Park with further details, including course routes, to be confirmed.
The Courier can confirm Run will feature a 10-kilometre run, a 5km run and walk and the popular 1km children's dash. Courses, while yet to be finalised, will remain different to the weekly 5km Parkrun Ballarat track in Victoria Park.
Organisers are dropping the half-marathon event, introduced in 2019, in a bid to rebuild after two years' hiatus from a live event.
Run for a Cause's half-marathon was the city's first 21.1km run offering in almost a decade.
The Ballarat Foundation's Ricci Shepherd said it was a relief to start locking in details and looking set to go in the run return.
It is really exciting...the Ballarat community really loves getting together and participating together.- Ricci Shepherd, The Ballarat Foundation
"We're working on the course and hoping it will still be appealling - it will be a flat course in Vic Park," Ms Shepherd said.
"It is really exciting to have the event back. The Ballarat community really loves getting together and participating together, especially as a running community. We're hoping to have that fun vibe on course again."
More than 2000 runners and walkers' efforts topped $40,000 in 2019 to support The Ballarat Foundation's work in food relief.
A shift to a virtual format under pandemic conditions in 2020 yielded more than $16,000 while 150 participants and event partners generated about $54,000 last year for back to school vouchers.
The cause in focus for this year's event is still to be confirmed. The Ballarat Foundation supports a range of community programs to help break cycles of disadvantage in the region.
Meanwhile, The Ballarat Foundation is preparing to host its first Pitch Up this month. Pitch Up will showcase Ballarat Men's Mental Health, Eureka Mums and the foundation's housing support team stating their case before an audience at Regent Cinemas on August 17.
