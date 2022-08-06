The United Firefighters Union has stepped up a campaign to bring a $1 million Heavy Technical Rescue Vehicle to Ballarat and train up specialist personnel to use it.
A 1.8 metre billboard set up in Sturt Street on Friday points to a tragic fatality in Delacombe and the lack of specialist local equipment to adequately deal with it.
On March 21, 2018 Charlie Howkins and Jack Brownlee died after the trench they were working on collapsed.
The nearest Heavy Technical Rescue Vehicle arrived two hours later from Burnley, 123 kilometres away with lights and sirens blazing.
"Our campaign has stepped up to get this kind of vehicle to Ballarat," Lucas Fire Station captain and UFU delegate Luke Shearer said.
"Fire Rescue Victoria can't just deploy their Burnley tanker to Ballarat because the State Government needs to fund the training and crew to operate the vehicle.
"FRV has put in an application for funding to train and crew the two spare HTR vehicles it has, but the State Government hasn't helped us.
"We have been told the service has been given all the resources they need to address this."
Moorabool detective-turned-Justice Party MP Stuart Grimley met with firefighters in Ballarat last month - and took the issue to State Parliament this week.
"I think he sees the need for a vehicle with trained crews like this in Ballarat," Mr Shearer said.
"He also sees the huge urban growth in this area.
"Jaclyn Symes has been telling people that Ballarat has a technical rescue station, but it's all in her wording.
"We know it doesn't have the capability.
"We have rope-rescue and other kinds of capabilities, but not confined-space of trench rescue.
"The general person in the street may not understand these terms and I believe the minister is relying on that."
Meanwhile, the Coroner is yet to announce a date for any Inquest into the deaths of Mr Howkins and Mr Brownlee, but a further hearing is expected to take place before the end of the year.
The billboard will be moved to different locations around Ballarat over the next few weeks and follows the launch of a separate campaign on an electronic billboard in Curtis Street two months ago.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
