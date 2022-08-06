The Courier
Fight for Ballarat-based specialist rescue truck steps up

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
August 6 2022 - 5:30am
TRENCH MESSAGE: The UFU wants the State Government to help bring a $1 million rescue truck and appropriately trained specialist crews to Ballarat, after it took two hours for one of the trucks to arrive after a fatal trench collapse in 2018. L-R Matt Hunt, Jarrod Howlett, Manuel Thompson, Karen Donaldson, Troy Cunningham, Jarryd Bannan and Troy Dundas. Picture: Adam Trafford.

The United Firefighters Union has stepped up a campaign to bring a $1 million Heavy Technical Rescue Vehicle to Ballarat and train up specialist personnel to use it.

Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

