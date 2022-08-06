Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | August 6-7

It has been another big week in sport around Ballarat this weekend and The Courier has been out and about covering the many local games around the region.
Our photographers covered both the Ballarat Football Netball League and the Central Highlands Football Netball League, as the end of the home-and-away season fast approaches.
Among the other games for the day was the Big V Youth League Grand Final between the Miners and Ringwood at Selkirk Stadium, the Hockey Ballarat Men's Premier League clash between the Blaze and Bobcats and the Miners v Diamond Valley clash in the NBL1.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot in the action this week.
