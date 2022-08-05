Daniel Jones will join Mitch Jenkins in a new senior coaching partnership at Beaufort in the Central Highlands Football League next season.
He replaces Brendan Howard, who is standing down after being a joint coach with Jenkins for three years.
Howard will stay on as a player.
Jones, Jenkins and Howard are close friends, having played together at North Ballarat in the Ballarat league before making their way to the Crows.
Jenkins and Howard have been at Beaufort since 2016. They persuaded Jones to make the move this year and take on the role of midfield coach.
Jenkins and Howard agreed it was a natural progression for Jones, with his input this season stamping him as a head coach in-waiting.
Jenkins said Jones had had a major impact in his first season with the Crows as a player, leader and coach.
"He's fully invested (in the club) and has the respect of everyone."
Jenkins believes it will be a smooth transition to the new coaching set up.
Jenkins said he was rapt Howard was staying on as a player. "It's huge. He still wants to see this rebuild through."
He said having Howard playing on and all players recommitting to 2023, there was a real sense of stability around the club.
Howard said family, work and fitness had all been contributing factors in his decision to step away from coaching.
He said he was looking forward to spending more time with his wife and two young children, as well as putting more energy into growing his business.
Howard said "getting his body right" to get some continuity back into playing was also a priority.
"I've only managed three games this year and been injured in three of them. I haven't been fit enough.
"I want to commit time to getting physically right over the summer and try to get a couple of more years out of myself as we all know we're a long time retired." He said being fitter would allow him to enjoy playing much more.
