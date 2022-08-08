Woman who hid $9k in her bra and tried to flush drugs appeals sentence

A woman found with $9600 cash in her underwear and a bag of methamphetamine has had her sentence appealed in a higher court.
The cash was found in Stacey Fernandez's underwear in a full body search after she was taken into custody after police intercepted the car she was travelling in about 1.05am on April 16, 2021.
Advertisement
Staff who were cleaning her cell later found 9.7 grams of methamphetamine in a zip lock bag in the toilet bowl under wads of toilet paper after she was transferred to another prison. Police found messages about the sale of methamphetamine on her mobile phone.
The 28-year-old was sentenced to a 13 month prison sentence, counting 325 days as already served in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in May after pleading guilty to drug trafficking, dealing with the proceeds of crime and committing an indictable offence on bail.
It was ordered her time in prison would be followed by a 12 month community corrections order with the requirement to complete drug treatment programs.
On Thursday in the County Court Judge Sarah Leighfield ordered this sentence be set aside and instead Fernandez be convicted and sentenced to 320 days in prison.
Because Fernandez had served 327 days in custody, this jail sentence was declared already served.
Judge Leighfield also released Fernandez on a six month adjourned undertaking, which means she was required to make a promise of good behaviour to the court.
Fernandez's undertaking had special conditions for her to follow through with treatment for drug and mental health issues, and engage support services.
She will return to Judge Leighfield in the County Court in October and February and will be required to show her progress.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.