The Courier

Woman who hid $9k in her bra and tried to flush drugs appeals sentence

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated August 8 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A drug dealer who hid $9k in her bra and tried to flush drugs down police toilets has faced the County Court on Friday.

A woman found with $9600 cash in her underwear and a bag of methamphetamine has had her sentence appealed in a higher court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.