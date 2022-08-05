Exciting Ballarat return for McEvoy 3yo filly

Ballarat trainer Tony McEvoy is setting his sights on a return visit to Flemington with promising youngster English Riviera.
The filly blitzed her rivals by 10 lengths in the Brandt 3yo Maiden, 1100m, on the Ballarat synthetic track on Friday - the first Ballarat Turf Club meeting of the season
Advertisement
McEvoy has quite an opinion of English Riviera and believes the listed Cap D'Antibes Stakes, 1100m, down the straight at Flemington on Saturday, September 10, will most likely be her next assignment.
"She's a lovely filly. We've got so much time for her."
The break-through win came at her fourth start and first since February.
English Riviera finished second on debut over 1100m, at Flemington in January. She then ran third in a Blue Diamond Prelude before finishing sixth in the group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes at Caulfield.
McEvoy said they had placed her aggressively in her first racing preparation.
He said the daughter of Deep Field had raced "beautifully" on her return, but there had been no expectations that she would win by such a big margin.
"We're looking forward to where she can take us."
English Riviera ($1.25 favourite) was the first leg of a running double for jockey Damien Thornton.
Ballarat jockey Jarrod Fry had a treble - Neuna Veloz in the Martin Collins Polytrack Benchmark70, 1400m; Just Jake in the Hygain Winners Choice Benchmark70, 1200m; and Just Wishing in the Martin Collins Polytrack Benchmark58, 1500m.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.