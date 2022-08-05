The Courier

Exciting Ballarat return for McEvoy 3yo filly

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYE-CATCHER: English Riviera (Damien Thornton) runs her rivals off their legs in a miaden in Ballarat on Friday. Picture: Pat Scala/Racing Photos.

Ballarat trainer Tony McEvoy is setting his sights on a return visit to Flemington with promising youngster English Riviera.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.