Ballarat Miners Women's Head Coach David Herbert has been appointed as Head Coach of the Basketball Australia of Excellence, meaning the first-year coach of the Miners will not be continuing his role next year.
Herbert said he was "humbled" to be considered and successful for the new role.
Advertisement
"I made a commitment to the Miners that I would only ever consider leaving the program if an amazing opportunity came up and it has," Herbert said.
"This position comes up very rarely and is a role that I consider to be the pinnacle of Australian Junior Women's basketball."
Herbert will move to Canberra to join the world-leading junior development program.
It means that the 2022 season will be Herbert's only year with the talented Miners side.
"We have had an amazing season of growth with the Ballarat Miners women's program with all players being exposed to a variety of new schemes," Herbert said.
"It has been a terrific learning experience for me to watch some of the young talent make progress."
Basketball Ballarat CEO Neville Ivey was full of praise for Herbert.
"We are all immensely proud of David and wish him all the very best in the new role," Ivey said.
"He will be a significant loss to our program however, we have the rest of the season to focus on right now and David, his coaches and a very talented team appear poised to push deep into the Finals."
The Miners Women will welcome back Jade Melbourne from her Australian Opals camp in New York when they host Diamond Valley this Saturday night before heading to the Melbourne Sports Centre to play Melbourne Tigers on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.