Hiker rescued after path becomes blocked by floodwaters

In a cautionary tale for hikers in the region, a man has been rescued after his path was blocked by floodwaters and he sought higher ground to contact authorities.
Sergeant Nathan Gardner at Trentham Police Station said police received word a single male hiker was lost at Lerderderg State Park after the man phoned 000 around 4.45pm on Friday.
Advertisement
"He came across a section of the walking track that was flooded from recent rain so he went off track attempting to go around it and became a bit disoriented," he said.
Sergeant Gardner said it was a good reminder for hikers to always carry a fully charged mobile phone.
"He went up to a nearby high point and made contact with emergency services," he said.
"With his phone being in range we were able to determine his location."
State Emergency Services conducted the rescue and the man was collected on a nearby track at around 7pm "cold and wet," but otherwise unharmed.
A VICSES spokesperson said hikers should always tell someone their plans, including your location and expected return time.
"If hiking, make sure you become familiar with emergency markers located along bush walking tracks," the spokesperson said.
Emergency markers display three letters and three numbers which can give an exact location to authorities in an emergency.
"During and after heavy rainfall, make sure you check the Bureau of Meteorology website and VicEmergency app for flood warnings in the area, to avoid becoming trapped by floodwater," the spokesperson said.
"And remember: Never enter floodwater."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.