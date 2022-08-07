Park to receive a shady upgrade for Queen's Jubilee

One of the region's parks is set to receive a shadier upgrade on Monday with planting to be carried out by a Ballarat disability employment group.
Queen's Park in Clunes will see 18 deciduous or cedar trees planted following an $8000 federal grant to the Clunes Landcare and Waterways Group as part of the Planting Trees for The Queen's Jubilee program.
Advertisement
Group president June Johnstone said the new additions were wonderful to see and fit in well with the heritage of the park.
"It will enhance the park itself, but also, we have a lot of old trees there which have been removed," she said.
The first trees in the Queen's Park, on Ligar Street, were planted in the mid-1870s.
"We have some old poplar trees which are growing alongside the creek which will eventually go ... they are now probably over 100 years old so we don't know how long they will last," Ms Johnstone said.
"With this, it means we've got this sort of continuum of planting which will assist us in the next 10 years when other trees may gradually die."
The Queen's Jubilee tree planting program sets out to honour The Queen and her legacy in the 70th year of her reign.
Queen's Park is also home to a commemorative fountain which was put in for Queen Victoria's 60th Jubilee.
The new trees, which have matured before planting, will be installed by Ballarat Regional Industries (BRI) with the guidance of local landscape architects, Plot Landscape Architects and Clunes Landcare Group.
BRI offers part-time, full-time, short-term and long-term paid employment options to people with a disability in the region.
Ms Johnstone said she was looking forward to seeing the final result.
"The beauty - whether it's in the autumn, whether it's in the spring," she said.
"They're actually there to help the environment ... it'll just make the whole place very, very beautiful indeed."
A picnic will be held on November 5 to officially commemorate the new trees at a time yet to be advised.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.