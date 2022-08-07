The Courier

Park to receive a shady upgrade for Queen's Jubilee

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
August 7 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queen's Park, Clunes before the news trees have been planted. Photo: Facebook.

One of the region's parks is set to receive a shadier upgrade on Monday with planting to be carried out by a Ballarat disability employment group.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.