A teenager and 21-year-old man have lost their lives in a fatal crash in Berrybank, between Lismore and Cressy, late Friday night.
In a statement released early Saturday morning, Victoria Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Advertisement
"Investigators have been told a ute ran off the road near the Hamilton Highway and Berrybank-Wallinduc Road intersection about 11pm and crashed into a tree," the statement said.
"The two male occupants of the ute died at the scene.
"The exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be determined and the investigation remain ongoing."
The Courier understands the passenger was a 16-year-old boy from Rockbank and the driver was a 21-year-old Werneth man.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash, with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
According to the latest statistics from the Transport Accident Commission (TAC), as at midnight Thursday August 4, there were 143 lives lost on Victorian roads this year so far.
Compared to 128 lives at the same time in 2021, the figure is up 11.7 per cent.
Friday's Berrybank crash brings the grim 2022 total to at least 145 lives lost Victorian roads.
According to the same data from the TAC, fatal crashes on rural roads have increased by 20 per cent from 2021.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.