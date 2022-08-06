The Courier

Fatal crash in Berrybank

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated August 6 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A teenager and 21-year-old man have lost their lives in a fatal crash in Berrybank, between Lismore and Cressy, late Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.