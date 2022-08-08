Police suspect speed, fatigue and possibly alcohol were contributing factors in a double fatality near Berrybank, south of Ballarat on Friday night.
A 21-year-old man and his 16-year-old passenger died after the Toyota Hilux they were in ran off the road and hit a tree, near the Hamilton Highway and Berrybank-Wallinduc road intersection about 11pm Friday.
The driver, a man from Werneth and his passenger from Rockbank died at the scene, as did two sheep dogs.
Warrnambool Highway Patrol officers are investigating the single-vehicle crash.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash, with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
According to the latest statistics from the Transport Accident Commission (TAC), as at midnight Thursday August 4, there were 143 lives lost on Victorian roads this year so far.
Compared to 128 lives at the same time in 2021, the figure is up 11.7 per cent.
Friday's Berrybank crash brings the grim 2022 total to at least 145 lives lost Victorian roads.
According to the same data from the TAC, fatal crashes on rural roads have increased by 20 per cent from 2021.
