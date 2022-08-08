The Courier

The Ballarat Science and Engineering Challenge returns in 2022

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
August 8 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SKILLS: The challenge will see local secondary colleges compete in events such as building a catapult and wiring a simulated electricity grid. File photo: Kate Healy.

After a COVID-induced hiatus the Ballarat Science and Engineering Challenge will finally return in 2022 - and there's one spot left on the lineup for a school in the region to take part.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.