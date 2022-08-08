The Ballarat Science and Engineering Challenge returns in 2022

After a COVID-induced hiatus the Ballarat Science and Engineering Challenge will finally return in 2022 - and there's one spot left on the lineup for a school in the region to take part.
Alfredton and Ballarat West Rotary Clubs have come together to organise the event on Tuesday August 16, which will see students in groups of up to 32 solve challenges using different skill sets in STEM.
Damascus College mathematics teacher Caroline Nolan said it was important to have such learning events outside the classroom.
"In education, everybody's talking about STEM, and it's part of our school's strategic plan that we continue to develop that and this is like STEM in action," she said.
"It's in their hands on practical activities where the students can use various skills they've got from maths, science, digital, some digital stuff, if it's required, and technology, they can actually get in there and actually use it in a fun way - and a slightly competitive way."
Teams of year 10 students from local schools Damascus College, Ballarat Clarendon College, Loreto College and St Patrick's College, and students travelling from Beaufort Secondary College, Marian College Ararat and Portland Secondary College, have filled seven of the eight spots available in the contest.
Damascus College was the first to sign up for this year's competition and Ms Nolan said it was because her students had such a good time at the last event in 2019.
"Students absolutely loved it. Like, when they're leaving [in] two years, they're going to remember that day we went to the engineering challenge," she said.
"They don't have to be your best scientists or your best mathematicians or your best technology students, they just have to have that very important creative mind and the ability to work in a team, all those skills that will serve them well in the future."
Challenges will include building an earthquake resistant tower, optimising networks for high-speed rail, and sending encrypted messages with light.
Alfredton Rotary president Kay Johnson said the bridge building activity was a student favourite.
"They have a little train with weights that goes over a bridge and it's who can get the most weight over without the bridge collapsing," she said.
"That's the one that got the most excitement and we do that in the main theatre with all the schools watching on because there's quite a bit of excitement that goes on with that activity.
"There are lots of different activities, but they are all hands on activities where they have to build something for a certain purpose."
The day will be hosted by Federation University, the main sponsor for the event, at the Mount Helen campus and run by staff from the University of Newcastle.
Sponsors A.S. James Pty Ltd Geotechnical Engineers, Bartlett ITP Manufacturing and BCE Consulting Engineers have also put forward support for the event.
The winning school will take home a trophy and gain access to enter the national competition, which will be held later this year in Bendigo.
Ms Johnson said entry to the competition was free and open to all schools.
"Everybody has the opportunity to come along and compete and get excited about STEM," she said.
"That's the whole purpose of it is to have these students that you can get excited about STEM and hopefully in year 11 and 12 will pick STEM subjects and go through that career path."
A fundraising dinner will take place on Monday August 15 on the eve of the big day.
Entry to the dinner is $35 per head and attendees will hear talks from the University of Newcastle and Federation University staff, and can take part in some just-for-fun activities.
If your school would like to get involved, email deb.robertson@rotary9780.org to get in touch.
