Sebastopol has all but secured its spot in finals with a dogged 15-point win against North Ballarat.
Trailing by five points after an arm-wrestle of a first quarter, the Burra found their best in the second half as their prolific ball-users Tony Lockyer and Lachie Cassidy asserted their influence as their opponents tired.
Advertisement
Hugo Papst (three goals) enjoyed a shift forward and was well supported by James Keeble (two goals), while Connor O'Shea was named Sebastopol's best with an industrious performance on the wing.
The win has Sebastopol in fourth, two wins clear of the drop zone, and can officially lock in its finals berth with a win against bottom-of-the-table Lake Wendouree next weekend.
North Ballarat stayed sixth due to other results but now finds itself needing to win both of its finals matches against Melton South (home) and Darley (away) to keep its fate in its own hands.
Jack Riding was a standout in a losing cause for the Roosters, finishing with a game-high four goals.
Sebastopol 11.9 (75) d North Ballarat 8.12 (60)
Darley has solidified its spot in the top six with a 10-point win against Bacchus Marsh, throwing its neighbour's finals hopes into massive doubt in the process.
With scores level after the first quarter, Darley slowly but surely began to draw away.
A 16-point half-time lead grew to 24 come the final quarter, but the visitors were kept honest.
Bacchus Marsh kicked six goals to the Devils' one in the fourth term to cut into the deficit, but ulimately left its charge too late.
Joel Freeman was the Cobras' best kicking five goals - an effort matched by Darley spearhead Nick Rodda.
The Devils' win now has them two wins and 14 per cent safe in a finals spot heading into a bye before closing the season at home against North Ballarat.
Bacchus Marsh stays seventh, level on points with sixth-placed North Ballarat after the Roosters' loss to Sebastopol.
The Cobras need North Ballarat to drop a game while also recording wins of their own against Redan and Sunbury if they want to crack the top six.
Sunbury has pulled off the result of the season, beating top-of-the-table Melton by 15 points to record back-to-back wins for the first time this year.
Advertisement
Melton enjoyed the early ascendancy but could never shake the Lions, stretching a two-point first-quarter lead into a six-point lead buffer at the main break.
Jack Walker impressed on his return from a month-long layoff, going on to be named the Bloods' best.
Walker's side took a nine-point lead into the final term before the game changed.
A 5.1 (31) to 1.1 (7) closing quarter, led by dynamic forward Jake Sutton (three goals) saw Sunbury snatch a fourth win of the season.
Tyson Lever was named the Lions' best, while captain Daniel Toman and Harry Power also impressed.
Sunbury 9.14 (68) d Melton 8.5 (53)
Advertisement
It wasn't as pedestrian as many predicted but East Point is back on the winner's list, beating Lake Wendouree by four goals on the back of a standout Mickitja Rotumah-Onus performance.
Wary of their recent slow starts, the Roos responded emphatically, racing out to 7.3 (45) to 2.2 (14) opening-quarter lead.
The scoring rate slowly dried but the visitors never ceded control of the game, Jacob Brown enjoying a return to the forward line and kicking five goals.
The third-quarter drew some nervous moments with Lake Wendouree winning the term, 5.4 (34) to 2.4 (16), to keep the Roos' honest heading into the final siren.
Callum McKay was the Lakers' best, finishing with five goals.
Advertisement
The win moves East Point into second heading into its final game of the regular season against Melton next weekend, with the reigning premier due to have a bye in round 18.
Lake Wendouree travels to play Sebastopol next weekend.
Sebastopol 11.9 (75) d North Ballarat 8.12 (60)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.