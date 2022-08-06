The Courier

Lions stun Melton, Burra flex muscles | Ballarat Football Netball League Round 16 wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated August 6 2022 - 9:05am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol's Toby Hutt, centre, celebrates a goal against North Ballarat. Picture: Lachlan Bence

Sebastopol has all but secured its spot in finals with a dogged 15-point win against North Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.