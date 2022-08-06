Waubra still has work to do to play finals | CHFL round 16 wrap

Waubra will have to wait another week to see whether it can hold onto eighth place and be part of the Central Highlands Football League finals series.
The Roos missed an opportunity to secure a finals berth in losing to Dunnstown by 29 points at Dunnstown on Saturday.
Waubra made a late charge midway through the last quarter, but was never able to get close enough to seriously threaten the cool-headed, second-placed Towners.
Waubra retains eighth position - one win clear of Rokewood-Corindhap and Bungaree.
The Grasshoppers lost to Springbank by 37 points at Wallace, while Bungaree closed the gap with a 17-point win over Clunes at Bungaree.
The Roos still have their finals hopes under their own control.
If they defeat Learmonth in the last home and away round they remain eighth.
Lose and Waubra has to rely on Rokewood-Corindhap losing to Beaufort and Bungaree going down to Skipton.
Rokewood-Coriindhap will move into the top eight if it wins and Waubra loses, as it will edge out the Roos on percentage.
For Bungaree to leapfrog both and return to eighth, the Demons have to defeat the Emus and rely on Waubra and Rokewood-Corindhap losing.
DAYLESFORD had its fifth win of the season and moved up to 12th by having the better of Newlyn by 13 points.
The remaining games all went to top eight sides - Gordon, Hepburn, Skipton and Buninyong, which overtook Learmonth to move to sixth.
Other round 16 highlights:
+ Marcus Darmody kicked all Newlyn's eight goals.
+ Springbank's Stephen Staunton continued his goalkicking way with another even majors.
+ Mitch Banner bagged 12 goals for Hepburn
Dunnstown 12.9 (81) d Waubra 8.4 (52)
Daylesford 11.8 (74) d Newlyn 8.13 (61)
Buninyong 17.10 (122) d Ballan 5.4 (34)
Gordon 22.17 (149) d Creswick 4.9 (33)
Hepburn 31.22 (208) d Carngham-Linton 6.7 (43)
Bungaree 8.8 (56) d Clunes 5.9 (39)
Skipton 16.12 (108) d Beaufort 3.3 (21)
Springbank 11.9 (75) d Rokewood-Corindhap 5.8 (38)
LADDER: GORDON 56, 204.78; DUNNSTOWN 52, 253.45; HEPBURN 52, 224.75; SPRINGBANK 52, 201.57; SKIPTON 44, 159.32; BUNINYONG 36, 132.89; LEARMONTH 36, 122.55; WAUBRA 32, 104.1; Rokewood-Corindhap 28, 113.83; Bungaree 28, 110.86; Newlyn 20, 82.49; Daylesford 20, 67.37; Clunes 16, 69.48; Beaufort 16, 54.48; Creswick 16, 46.34; Ballan 8, 30.99; Carngham-Linton 0, 35.42
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
