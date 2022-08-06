If you had have told the Miners women they would walk away with a 21-point over Diamond Valley on Saturday night they would have gladly taken it.
But the manner of the victory, set up by a blistering first quarter before putting the figurative cue in the rack in the second half shows they are still far from the finished product in season 2022.
With the return of a still jet-lagged Jade Melbourne leading the way with 25 points, the Miners burst out of the blocks with the perfect first quarter.
Everything the home side touched turned to gold, while the shell shocked opponents couldn't buy a basket.
Incredibly the Miners opened up a 37-2 lead at quarter time, the two from the Eagles coming from two free throws, which left them with a shooting percentage of zero for the period.
The third quarter started much the same for the Miners who knocked down the first seven points of that quarter to at one stage lead 71-24.
But from that point the Miners simply walked through the rest of the game as Diamond Valley found range.
The Miners would go on to win 89-68, always comfortable but far from perfect.
Coach David Herbert described the first half as the best he's seen this year and the second half the worst.
But he conceded the job had been done and admitted that so late in the season percentage was not going to play a part in his side making finals or not.
The Miners take on Melbourne Tigers on Sunday afternoon in another must win game.
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 89 (J. Melbourne 25, I. Brancatisano 21, Z. Aokuso 19) def Diamond Valley Eagles 68 (H. Terdych 21, S. Burrows 14)
