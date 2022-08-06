The Courier

Ballarat Miners women prove too strong for Diamond Valley in NBL1 South

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 6 2022 - 12:17pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME BACK: Jade Melbourne was a welcome inclusion into the Miners team on Saturday night. Picture: Adam Trafford

If you had have told the Miners women they would walk away with a 21-point over Diamond Valley on Saturday night they would have gladly taken it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.