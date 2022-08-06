ONE week ago Greater Western Sydney's AFL coach Mark McVeigh called out eight players as not having 'checked out' on the club's disappointing season, effectively pushing the other 14 in his team under the bus.
On Saturday night. Ballarat Miners coach Luke Sunderland had every right to do the same to certain members of his team who appear to have well and truly checked out on the season as the Miners fell to Diamond Valley 101-79.
Advertisement
While he didn't quite mention the names, it wasn't hard to tell who he was sending his frustration towards when he spoke at the end of the match.
The fact is if most of the big names the Miners recruited gave half the effort of the likes of youngsters Will Hynes, Zac Dunmore, Amos Brooks and even limited time from Lucas Impey and Ned Renfree, then the Miners would be much higher on the ladder.
Take out Preston Bungei, who is well and truly on his way to a club MVP and was the team's clear best on Saturday night and Nic Pozoglou - who it must be said spent more time flat on his back than having an impact in the match on Saturday night - but has been outstanding throughout the season, and that's about it.
Let's be frank, Koen Sapwell has an NBL contract in front of him, so good luck to him going forward. He has been too inconsistent at best. David Crisp has been a huge disappointment with firstly injury, and now a lack of impact, Deng Gak has at times looked the part but gets pushed off the contest too easily, and the less said about the disastrous import JD Miller the better for everyone.
You would never have guessed going into the match that the Miners could still make the finals with the way they played.
Early days, Diamond Valley were on, but without seemingly doing much, the home side was even at 35-35 midway through the second quarter.
But that was where it ended. A three point blitz from the Eagles turned the game in a heartbeat as they went in at half-time with a 14-point lead.
It stretched to 20 at the last change, went out to near 30 in the last quarter before some late junk time which reduced the final margin to 22. But in truth, it could have been 40 to the visitors and no-one would have been surprised.
Bungei was a lone hand in the first half with 19 points. But finished with just 21. Sapwell hit some form late to score 22, but it was far too-little, too-late.
Three games to go and amazingly, mathematically the Miners are still a flukers chance to make finals. They sit two games outside the eight but will need to win all games starting against Melbourne Tigers on Sunday then games against the two of the top sides in the last round, culminating with a clash with arch-rivals Bendigo at home.
But in truth, if they manage to sneak in, right now, they'd only be making up the numbers.
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners 79 (K. Sapwell 22, P. Bungei 21) def by Diamond Valley Eagles 101 (D. Vailjevic 22, N. Manyang 20)
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.