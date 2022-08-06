The Ballarat Miners youth league are just one win away from a title after a come-from-behind win over Ringwood in game one of the three match grand final series.
Down by as much as seven points in the first half, the Miners height proved decisive in the thrilling turnaround played in front of a vocal crowd at Selkirk Stadium.
Advertisement
The Miners ran out winners 101-89, taking control early in the last quarter to pull away to the crucial victory.
It was a full court game from the Miners, but the crucial element of being able to add both Will Hynes and Zac Dunmore from the senior team proved decisive.
But it was the brothers McKenzie that proved the key. Austin top scored with 21, while the in-form Jeremiah continued his outstanding run with another 17 points.
When the game was up for grabs early in the last quarter it was an important three pointer from skipper Josh Fiegert that got the home side going and they took that momentum to a big win.
After conceding 52 points in the first half the Miners got to work defensively to hold the free flowing Hawks to just 37 points in the second half as they pulled away
Coach Kyle Slack said it was a change in mindset at half-time that produced the win.
"Once we locked in with defensive intensity, we were right to go," he said.
"The boys switched it on. Their guards played really well, but we knew they didn't quite have the depth we do and I thought once we stepped it up, we started to get on top."
For Ringwood, Harrison Sealey, might have been the shortest player on the court, but he was a clear best finishing with 29 points at more than 60 per cent.
But in truth, it was a game where most of the players on court shot well, a match befitting a grand final. The Miners would finish at more than 50 per cent for the match, the opposition at 44 per cent, which proved to be the difference.
The Miners will be hoping to wrap up the series next Saturday night in Ringwood to avoid the possible distraction of the Miners senior team needing to win against Bendigo in order the make the finals.
The added depth the senior Miners can offer will be crucial to a big result.
SCOREBOARD
Ballarat Miners Youth 101 (A. McKenzie 22, J. McKenzie 17) def Ringwood Hawks Youth 89 (H. Sealey 29)
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.