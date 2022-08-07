THE Ballarat Miners women have done exactly what they needed to do, picking up two big wins across a big-double header weekend, but other results have left their fate out of their own hands.
The Miners backed up their 21-point win over Diamond Valley on Saturday night with an easy 26-point win over Melbourne Tigers on Sunday.
Advertisement
On both occasions, the returning - and still jet-lagged - Jade Melbourne produced 25 points to lead her side to victory.
If the Miners do miss out on the finals, it will be bitter pill to swallow, because they are certain to end up with more wins than losses and there's potential for them to finish the season with a 14-8 record and still miss.
And as they showed in the first quarter of Saturday's win over Diamond Valley, their best is more than good enough to compete with anyone.
In coach David Herbert's long career, he said he'd only seen one other quarter like the one the Miners produced on Saturday night when they opened up a 37-2 lead, keeping to opposition to just two free throws for the entire period, while shooting the lights out above 80 per cent - the opposition failing to score a field goal.
At one though the Miners led by 47 - 71-24 - before putting the cue back in the rack and walking through the final 15 minutes of the contest.
But if you had have told the Miners women before the game they would walk away with a 21-point over Diamond Valley on Saturday night they would have gladly taken it.
Herbert described the first half as the best he's seen this year and the second half the worst.
But he conceded the job had been done early and admitted that so late in the season percentage was not going to play a part in his side making finals or not.
To squeeze their way into the top eight the Miners firstly have to take care of third placed Mount Gambier on the road on Friday night before backing up on Sunday with a home match against top-of-the-ladder Bendigo. Those are non-negotiables.
Then, if they manage to score those two wins, they need to rely on either Hobart beating Launceston, in a game that Launceston will start as heavy favourites.
The one other path, and probably the more likely - and it is purely reliant on winning both games - is that Mount Gambier defeat Waverley Falcons in the final match of the season.
Should the South Australians get the points and the Miners score their wins, their percentage will be enough to see them overtake the Falcons and slip into eighth position, and then anything is possible.
Ballarat Miners 89 (J. Melbourne 25, I. Brancatisano 21, Z. Aokuso 19) def Diamond Valley Eagles 68 (H. Terdych 21, S. Burrows 14)
Ballarat Miners 85 (J. Melbourne 25, Z. Aokuso 15, S. Gorman 15) def Melbourne Tigers 59 (H. Cumming 17)
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.