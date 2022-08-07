JUST one spot remains in the top eight of the Central Highlands Netball League and two final round matches will have the say on just takes that last position in the finals.
Skipton and Dunnstown will each go into the final round locked on eight wins and seven losses and each has a difficult final round match to slip into the top eight with matches to come against sixth-placed Newlyn (Dunnstown) and seventh-placed Bungaree (Skipton).
At the weekend, Dunnstown did exactly what it needed to do, proving too strong for Waubra, winning 77-31.
The win leaves the Towners in a position where they can control their own destiny, currently sitting in eighth with a 20 per cent gap on ninth-placed Skipton, but they'll need to bring the same work ethic they did at the weekend to match the Cats next weekend.
Led by Alex and Georgia Smith, who each played in goals, Dunnstown shot the lights out, hardly missing throughout the game to score a confidence-boosting win.
Coach Sally McKay said it was a professional effort all round.
"The girls knew what they had to do, they had to get that win to stay in the eight and got out there and got it done," she said.
It's been a tough year for the Towners on and off the court, having fought all the way after being forced to withdraw from the opening match of the season with a team full of COVID.
"It certainly has been tough at times," McKay said. "We've had a lot of issues with players being sick throughout the year, one way or another, each week has been a bit of a struggle.
"We haven't had our full team available too often, so we knew we had to be at our best to be in the top eight.
"Newlyn will be tough, the girls really know it's going to be a tough game. Hopefully we can sneak in."
The other team in the battle for eighth Skipton slipped up, going down to Beaufort 57-32 and pushing the Emus back to ninth with a tough match still to come.
The top four battle between Rokewood and Springbank saw Rokewood secure a narrow six-goal win, scoring a 48-42 victory.
The loss was just Springbank's second defeat of the season and will no doubt leave a nasty taste in their mouth, given the club has the bye in the final round of the season and won't get another chance to play until qualifying final day.
But they'll all be trying to catch Buninyong who did what it does best in thumping Ballan 94-12 to retain its unbeaten status.
Learmonth, which had the bye in this round, will go up against its neighbour Waubra in the final round and would be favoured to secure a top two finish. In other results, Carngham Linton won its fifth game of the season in what has been a solid season for the Saints, defensively all over Hepburn in the 49-18 win.
Bungaree officially secured itself a finals position with a strong 19-goal win over Clunes, winning 55-36 while Gordon pulled away to a 46-27 win over Creswick, but need huge results to go their way to play finals.
