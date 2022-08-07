The Courier

Dunnstown and Skipton battling for last spot in the top eight of CHNL after big results in penultimate round

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 7 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN CONTROL: Alexandra Smith of Dunnstown during the CHFNL A grade netball match against Waubra on Saturday. Picture: Luke Hemer.

JUST one spot remains in the top eight of the Central Highlands Netball League and two final round matches will have the say on just takes that last position in the finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.