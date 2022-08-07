Melton's stranglehold over the Ballarat Football Netball League could be slipping away at the wrong time after the ninth-placed Sunbury handed the ladder leader just a second loss of the season.
A full-strength Bloods outfit led for the first three quarters before a 5.1 (31) to 1.1 (7) final charge from the Lions secured the biggest upset of the year.
Undefeated for 12 rounds, Melton has now lost two of its past three games - its lone win, a 148-point rout against Melton South - heading into a top-of-the-table clash with East Point this weekend.
The Bloods were uncharacteristically wasteful, losing the turnover count 80-61.
Jack Walker, returning from a broken jaw for his first game in over a month, was a lone battler, racking up 33 disposals at 96 per cent efficiency and six tackles.
Sunbury defender Tyson Lever would take the most plaudits, however, willing his side with a best-on-ground performance.
Lever finished with a game-high nine intercept marks, seven rebound 50s and six spoils, as well as 25 disposals at 92 per cent efficiency.
Despite the loss, Melton still sits two wins clear at the top with two rounds to play.
East Point is next cab off the rank but will be unable to move above the Bloods due to a bye in round 18 and an inferior percentage - 188.57 compared to 115.04.
Ballarat is the only other able to pip Melton to the minor premiership but would need to beat both Sunbury and Sebastopol and correct a near 85 per cent deficit.
The Burra all but secured its place in finals with a dogged 15-point win against North Ballarat.
Trailing by five points after an arm-wrestle of a first quarter, Sebastopol began to find its best as their prolific ball-users Tony Lockyer and Lachie Cassidy asserted their influence as their opponents tired.
In the second quarter alone, Cassidy had eight disposals at 100 per cent efficiency alongside four tackles to help his side take a seven-point lead into the main break.
In an evenly-matched battle, Sebastopol earned the advantage in the inches and millimetres, as all 22 in the blue and yellow contributed to wear down their opponents.
Hugo Papst made the most of his shift forward due to an injury to Michael Powell, kicking three goals, and was ably supported by James Keeble who kicked two of his own.
The win has Sebastopol in fourth, two wins clear of the drop zone, and can now officially lock in its finals berth with a win against bottom-of-the-table Lake Wendouree next weekend.
North Ballarat stayed sixth due to Bacchus Marsh's loss but now finds itself needing to win both of its finals matches against Melton South (home) and Darley (away) to keep its fate in its own hands.
The Devils solidified their spot the top six and now trail Sebastopol by just 3 per cent after a 10-point win against Bacchus Marsh that threw its neighbour's finals hopes into massive doubt.
With scores level after the first quarter, Darley slowly but surely began to draw away.
A 16-point half-time lead grew to 24 come the final quarter, but the visitors were kept honest.
Bacchus Marsh kicked six goals to the Devils' one in the fourth term to cut into the deficit, but ulimately left its charge too late.
Joel Freeman was the Cobras' best kicking five goals - an effort matched by Darley spearhead Nick Rodda.
The Devils' win now has them two wins and 14 per cent safe in a finals spot heading into a bye before closing the season at home against North Ballarat.
The Cobras need North Ballarat to drop a game against either Melton South or Darley, sides its beaten this season by an average margin of 76 points, while also recording two wins of their own if they want to crack the top six.
Bacchus Marsh hosts Redan this weekend before travelling to Sunbury.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
