Thrilling comeback sees the Greater Western Victoria Rebels stun Gippsland

By Edward Holland
August 7 2022 - 11:30pm
Aaron Cadman was the hero for the Rebels on Sunday. Picture: Luke Hemer.

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels recorded their best win of the NAB League season on Sunday, taking down ladder-leaders Gippsland in a thriller at Shepley Oval.

