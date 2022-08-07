The Greater Western Victoria Rebels recorded their best win of the NAB League season on Sunday, taking down ladder-leaders Gippsland in a thriller at Shepley Oval.
Gippsland had only lost one game all year heading into the contest, while the Rebels sat eighth with a 7-4 record.
Despite conceding the opening five scoring shots in the game to trail by 15 points, the Rebels rallied through quick goals to Aaron Cadman (three goals) and Felix Fogaty, with a late first-quarter goal to Connor Byrne bringing the Rebels within four points at the first break.
Neither side was able to make the most of their opportunities in the second quarter, with Beau Tedcastle (three goals) the lone goal scorer for the Rebels in the second term as the half time margin leaked out to eight points.
It was the third quarter in which the Rebels turned the game on its head, adding three goals to Gippsland's one, setting up a grandstand finish with a four-point advantage ahead of the fourth quarter.
A back-and-forth final term saw Gippsland quickly snatch back the lead, before two goals in two minutes from Tedcastle and Nelson Troon gave the Rebels a 10-point buffer.
The Rebels' defence stood tall as Gippsland repeatedly entered their attacking 50, but a late goal to Harvey Howe trimmed the Rebels' lead back to four points with seven minutes remaining.
It was exciting key forward Cadman who stepped up late for the Rebels, slotting the match-winning goal in style to seal a remarkable upset victory over the league's best side.
"It was an absolutely unreal win today from all the boys," Cadman said.
"It was a really consistent game all throughout. The backs were working well with a lot of intercepts."
The Rebels now sit fourth on the NAB League ladder with one round remaining.
They host the fifth-placed Geelong Falcons on Sunday at Queen Elizabeth Oval.
GWV Rebels 3.1 4.4 7.7 10.9 (69)
Gippsland 3.5 5.6 6.9 8.9 (57)
GOALS - Rebels: A.Cadman 3, B.Tedcastle, C.Byrne 1, F.Fogaty, A.Molan, N.Troon; Power: W.Dawson 2, Z.Duursma, B.Humphrey 1, J.Konstanty, V.Caia, H.Howe
