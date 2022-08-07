Stage set for dramatic final day | Footy Wrap

Finals are nearly upon us.
The stage is set for a dramatic final round in the Central Highlands Football League with two clubs fighting for the last spot in the top eight.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the Ballarat Football Netball League saw a massive upset with questions lingering over the benchmark side.
Our footy experts Matt Currill and David Brehaut unpack a big weekend. Watch below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.