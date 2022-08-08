One of two men who escaped from the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre on Saturday night has been arrested in Ballarat.
Detective Inspector Anthony Vella told radio station 3AW Matthew Matthew Piscopo, 19, was arrested at a home at 10.30am on Monday.
"He was arrested peacefully and there was no injuries to our members or to him," the Fugitive Squad Manager said.
"It was the result of some good policing (from) Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit."
Officers said the teenager would face Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday before being returned to custody.
He faces additional charges of escape lawful custody and criminal damage.
The second man, Shamus Touhy, 22 remains on the run.
He is described as 170cm tall with a thin build, and red medium length hair.
EARLIER:
Police are currently searching for two men who escaped from Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre on Saturday night.
Shamus Touhy, 22, and Matthew Piscopo, 19, broke out of the Mollison Street facility about 11.30pm.
Both men are known to frequent the Ballarat area.
Police have released images of both men in the hope someone recognises them and can provide information on their current whereabouts.
Touhy is described as 170cm tall with a thin build, and red medium length hair.
Piscopo is described as 175cm tall, with a thin build, brown straight hair and a large tattoo of a rose on his left hand.
They are not believed be violent however members of the public are advised not to approach either man, but to contact triple-zero (000) immediately.
Any other information that may be able to assist police find the pair are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
