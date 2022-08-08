The Courier
Updated

Ballarat prison inmates Matthew Piscopo arrested after escaping Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre

Updated August 8 2022 - 2:50am, first published 1:55am
Shamus Touhy remains on the run. Picture: Victoria Police.

One of two men who escaped from the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre on Saturday night has been arrested in Ballarat.

