REVEALED: The BFNL star who had 70 hit outs and 14 clearances

Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See the figures from round 16 below.
The graphics are fully interactive so you can search for specific players, or list the statistics in your preferred format (in order of most kicks, possessions, goals etc).
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au throughout the entire season.
Sebastopol 11.9 (75) d North Ballarat 8.12 (60)
East Point 17.15 (117) d Lake Wendouree 13.12 (90)
Darley 15.16 (106) d Bacchus Marsh 15.6 (96)
Sunbury 9.14 (68) d Melton 8.5 (53)
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
