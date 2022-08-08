The top three sides in the BFLW will all head into finals with a 100-plus points wins as Redan, Darley and Sebastopol were simply dominant in the final premiership round of the season on Sunday.
Redan, which has only lost one game this season, locked up the minor premiership with two rounds remaining before finishing its season with its second-largest margin of victory over Melton.
Advertisement
The Lions were consistent all throughout the contest at Darley, where they held Melton to just a single behind while piling on 25 goals of their own.
Jess Bokma finished the game with an incredible 15-goal haul, bringing her season tally to 38 goals through 10 games of action, while Charlotte Linsenn and Lori Stepnell combined for nine majors.
Redan will take the 164-point thumping into its qualifying final match-up against Darley at City Oval on Sunday.
Darley and Lake Wendouree matched up for the first time this season at the weekend, after their only other meeting in round six was forfeited by the Lakers due to COVID-19.
If Sunday's result is anything to go by, it means the Devils missed out on a handy percentage booster back in round six as they recorded a 126-point win at home.
It was the Devils' largest win for the year, but it could have easily been much more as Darley's 38 scoring shots included 20 behinds.
The Devils boasted eight indivudal goal kickers in Sunday's victory, as Kim Bessell wrapped up an incredible premiership season performance with six goals.
Bessell kicked a league-best 51 goals across 13 games this season, averaging just under four goals per game.
Sebastopol concluded its season with its 10th win for the year in a 121-point triumph over Bacchus Marsh.
A rare back-to-back fixture saw the two sides go head-to-head in consecutive rounds, with the Burra improving on their 43-point win in round 13 convincingly.
Sebastopol's leading goal kicker Katelene Cook added a season-high eight goals on Sunday as the Burra had a total of nine individual goal kickers in the win.
The Burra finish the season in third and will host Melton in an elimination final at Northern Oval 2.
Sebastopol has won all three of its clashes against Melton this season, including a 96-point win in round 6.
Lake Wendouree will host Bacchus Marsh at Eastern Oval in the other elimination final on Sunday, while Redan hosts Darley in a City Oval qualifying final.
RESULTS
Redan 25.15 (165) d Melton 0.1 (1)
Darley 18.20 (128) d Lake Wendouree 0.2 (2)
Advertisement
Sebastopol 18.15 (123) d Bacchus Marsh 0.2 (2)
LADDER
Redan 52 points, 867.76%; Darley 44, 362.91; Sebastopol 40, 279.51; Lake Wendouree 20, 29.37; Bacchus Marsh 8, 24.16; Melton 4, 14.15
FIXTURE
Qualifying Final: Redan v Darley (City Oval)
Eliminational Final 1: Lake Wendouree v Bacchus Marsh (Eastern Oval)
Advertisement
Elimination Final 2: Sebastopol v Melton (Northern Oval 2)
*all games start 12.45pm Sunday, August 14*
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.