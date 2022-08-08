The Courier

Top three rolling sides into finals in full flight | BFLW Rd 14 Wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 8 2022 - 3:00am
Jess Bokma (right) led the way with 15 goals on Sunday against Melton. Picture: Adam Trafford.

The top three sides in the BFLW will all head into finals with a 100-plus points wins as Redan, Darley and Sebastopol were simply dominant in the final premiership round of the season on Sunday.

