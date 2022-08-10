OUTGOING Ballarat Miners Women's head coach David Herbert says his right-hand man Kaleb Sclater is the perfect man to lead the club going forward should he wish to pursue the position.
Barring a miracle of results going their way this weekend, Herbert will finish up as Miners Women's head coach on Sunday when the Miners play host to Bendigo.
Herbert has accepted a position as head coach of the Basketball Australia Centre of Excellence - formerly National Intensive Training Centre Program (NITCP) and AIS Basketball Program - based in Canberra.
Speaking to The Courier after last Saturday night's win over Diamond Valley, Herbert said he was keen to assist the club in fostering the program going forward.
This year the women's team has shown a huge improvement, jumping from a four win season to 12 this year, with a possibility of more to come this weekend.
He's going to be a brilliant young coach.- David Herbert speaking about Kaleb Sclater
"I see big things for the girls program here in Ballarat and I'm going to do everything I can to leave it in the right position," Herbert said.
"I love it here and I think it's just wonderful working here, but it's an opportunity to learn from international and Australian coaches."
He said he would love to see Sclater take on the role going forward should his assistant and the club work out an agreement.
"Kaleb has spent the past two-and-a-half years with me," he said.
"He knows exactly what I teach and he's got his own flavour as well. I think he's the perfect man for the job here, I really do. I endorse him massively. He does a lot of scouting, a lot of hard work and he's going to be a brilliant young coach.
"I hope he stays here and I hope Ballarat really do look at him and give him a role here with the program for sure."
Herbert said his new position would allow him to learn from the best coaches around the world in developing the game in Australia.
"It's a challenge for me to do what I can for women's basketball for this country," he said.
"I'm basically looking at the best young talent, the 17-19 year olds, to try and help educate girls and women's basketball across Australia."
The Miners play both Mount Gambier and Bendigo this week.
