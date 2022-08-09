What type of candidates will the Liberals run in Ballarat seats?

A leading election analyst says it is too early for the opposition to be paying attention to safe Labor seats like those in Ballarat for the state election this year.
Some candidates for official parties have already been selected, while other districts like Wendouree and Eureka, formally Buninyong, currently have no opposition candidates for the November vote.
Current member for Wendouree Juliana Addison and member for Buninyong Michaela Settle have confirmed they will run again.
LaTrobe university's adjunct research fellow Ian Tulloch said most key seats will be Melbourne's eastern suburbs.
He said the Liberal party should not be looking to safer Labor held seats to win back a majority government.
"If they spend a lot of money in Ballarat or Bendigo, in my view it is wasted," Mr Tulloch said.
Out of the official Liberal candidates listed so far, a majority of them are from southern and eastern Metropolitan areas as well as the eastern Victorian region.
Despite Mr Tulloch predicting not much fighting will happen in our local seats, he does predict there will be "slight swing" to the Liberals across the state.
"I think after such a long period in government, usually there is a slight drift back towards the opposition," he said.
"In order for them to improve their vote, in those two Ballarat seats and in the two seats here in Bendigo ... they have to choose a well known, high profile, local person with a good reputation with the community.
"If they can not do that they have absolutely no chance."
In the seat of Ripon, Labor candidate Martha Haylett was announced in early December, she is about halfway through with her year long campaign.
She will face Louise Staley, the incumbent who won in 2018 by 15 votes up against Labor candidate Sarah De Santis.
The electorate borders have now shifted slightly to account for population changes.
Ripon will include areas of Invermay and Mount Rowan which were originally in Wendouree and all eyes will be on the seat to see if the redistribution changes the Liberal lead.
"I think getting selected so early, basically a year before the election, has just been a huge benefit, especially in an electorate the size of Ripon which is over 10,000 square kilometres," Ms Haylett said.
"I just know how much is at stake in an electorate like Ripon, and how important it is to meet as many people and introduce yourself and talk about what you want to deliver."
Despite the early start to campaigning, Ms Haylett admits it is not all smooth sailing.
"It is such a beautiful electorate and at times, it can be a slog, you know I would be a liar if I was not saying that," she said.
"I am filling up my petrol tank twice a week at the moment, it is a huge electorate.
"I know how important it is to these communities to actually have a constructive strong voice in Parliament."
