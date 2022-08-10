The Courier

Shelley McBain and Jessica Strebs jailed after threatening Sebastopol neighbour

By Alex Ford
August 10 2022 - 1:00am
Shelley McBain and Jessica Strebs. File photos

A mother and daughter who pleaded guilty to smashing their Sebastopol neighbour's windows and threatening to bash her will be jailed for months.

