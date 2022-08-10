A mother and daughter who pleaded guilty to smashing their Sebastopol neighbour's windows and threatening to bash her will be jailed for months.
Jessica Strebs, 28, and her mother Shelley McBain, 46, were sentenced in the County Court in Melbourne on Monday, charged with unlawful assault and criminal damage.
Strebs, who is currently heavily pregnant, was on bail at the time.
Judge Kate Hawkins accepted both women had experienced traumatic backgrounds and severe substance abuse issues, but said they "can never take matters into your own hands".
"You both claim a couple of days prior, you were assaulted by (the victim), you didn't, however, report the incident to police," she said.
"It appears there's a long history of animosity."
It was alleged Strebs and McBain had mocked their neighbour after she woke about 2am, causing her to go to a niece's house to phone police.
Strebs and McBain yelled abuse, waving a "heavy object" and throwing aluminium pipes before smashing the victim's loungeroom windows.
After police were phoned, the neighbour attempted to return home, but was abused and chased by Strebs and McBain, who yelled "come out and fight" - at one stage Strebs put her head through a broken window, but it's not alleged either woman entered the house.
Police soon arrived and both were arrested, admitting to a confrontation but not to assault or breaking windows.
Judge Hawkins said it was a "moderately serious example of this type of offending", but given McBain and Strebs' criminal history their prospects for rehabilitation were "guarded".
"Given the gravity of the offending, and having regard to sentencing principles, I conclude prison is just for both of you," she said.
McBain, who has already served 82 days of pre-sentence detention, was convicted and sentenced to 10 months total.
Strebs, which Judge Hawkins noted had different mental illness diagnoses and is heavily pregnant, was sentenced to seven months with 180 days already served.
Had they not pleaded guilty, McBain would have been sentenced to 18 months with a 12-month non-parole period, and Strebs would have received 15 months, with a nine-month non-parole period.
