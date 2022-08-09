Ballarat's social enterprise cafe A Pot of Courage hopes to bring paella to the masses as it steps up the large-scale catering side of the business.
Bringing in more income from large event catering will help the cafe train and employ more staff, most of whom are refugee and migrant women who are marginalised or have had great difficulty getting a job or even being interviewed.
The paella plan is the brainchild of APOC's new catering coordinator Lain Thompson who moved from Melbourne where she worked in a paella business and hopes to add paella, risotto and jambalaya to the menu for large events.
On Monday Ms Thompson prepared paella for lunch for more than 120 teachers at Mount Clear College but the giant pan, stands and other equipment were borrowed from her previous employer.
A Pot of Courage have launched a Go Fund Me campaign to raise the $7000 needed for their own paella equipment.
"Our goal is to train our team to start using the paella pan to cook paella to begin with, and then hopefully grow their confidence with the equipment to start developing new and exciting dishes that are inspired by their home country," Ms Thompson said.
"Cooking paella on the site is a really great way to get everyone involved and it really levels an event up."
A Pot of Courage founder Shiree Pilkinton said the enterprise, which began at the end of 2019, and had trained and employed 35 people in the years since, mostly throughout the pandemic.
"As part of our recovery stage from the past couple of years, where we have hung in there by a pretty thin thread, we are looking at what else we can do to increase income to create a buffer in case we end up in another tricky time - we need to be better prepared," she said.
"And being a social enterprise it means we then have money to give people more hours for training and employment and boost our income to become more sustainable."
The goal of the fundraiser is $7000 to cover the cost of the large paella pans, mobile stands, gas cylinders, utensils, signage and staff training.
"We want to be able to be in more than one place at one time to meet all those requirements, which then puts us on the front foot," Ms Pilkinton said.
"We want to train two or three more staff to use the pan and not just for paella and risotto but maybe they are able to adapt some of their traditional dishes to be cook in paella pans."
