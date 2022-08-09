The Courier

A Pot of Courage is fundraising to make their their paella pan plan happen

MS
By Michelle Smith
August 9 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PAELLA PAN: A Pot of Courage catering coordinator Lain Thompson is behind a push for the cafe to raise money to buy paella pans to cater for large events. Picture: supplied

Ballarat's social enterprise cafe A Pot of Courage hopes to bring paella to the masses as it steps up the large-scale catering side of the business.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.