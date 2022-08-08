A man who drunkenly forced his way into a KFC, terrifying staff, has been convicted after facing court.
Shane Caldow, 22, pleaded guilty to two matters at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday.
The court was told on Friday night, August 5, Caldow attended the Wendouree KFC, where a staff member asked him to wait.
According to the police summary, Caldow became angry and smashed a donations box off the counter - he left the store, and the manager locked the front doors.
About 10 minutes later he returned, finding the doors locked, and kicked them for about a minute, at which time the manager phoned police.
He returned a third time shortly after, and the manager told staff to go to the back of the store.
Caldow prised open the sliding doors to gain entry, and police were phoned again - he did not break anything else while inside.
Police arrived minutes later, finding Caldow sitting outside - a search revealed a boxcutter and a pocketknife in his backpack.
He also pleaded guilty to a $48 petrol driveoff from Hertford Street in April.
Caldow spent the weekend in police cells, which his defence lawyer said was an appropriate punishment.
"He was drinking, he went to KFC, 'lost it', and had a moment where he's put the KFC employees in fear," his lawyer said.
"It appears he has issues with alcohol, which was addressed in a (previous) community corrections order, he did engage and complete 10 sessions or so of drug and alcohol counselling."
Magistrate Ron Saines said if the behaviour happened again, Caldow would face a "substantial jail sentence".
"This is the thin edge of the wedge, this offending is not the most intimidating conduct, but offending which caused a lot of people in their workplace to fear for their safety," he said.
"You might just for a moment put yourself in the position of the people who work there, I don't know if they're older or younger, male or female, but you came back a third time, they don't know the level of menace or intent, they don't know the level of menace they're up for."
Caldow was convicted and given a good behaviour bond - he must be of good behaviour for 12 months, pay $500 to the court fund, and complete an alcohol abuse counselling program.
