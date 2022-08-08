'Ignored': council officers endorse Warrenheip hotel proposal over residents' concerns

A recommendation by City of Ballarat planning officers to proceed with a proposed hotel development in Warrenheip has angered residents, who say council has scarcely paid lip-service to their objections.
Councillors deferred a decision on the 63 Mahers Road application at last month's planning delegated committee meeting, flagging unease at the extent of uncertainty attending the particulars of the 119 room, two-storey development, exposed by residents' concerns.
"When we get to [the point] of a decision, we need to be really well-informed," said Cr Des Hudson, who moved the deferral motion at the time.
"Hopefully when we get the report back to us we will be in a much better position to make a very sound decision on what is clearly a very important bit of land in our gateway precinct."
But residents say little to nothing has altered in the revised report, published on Friday afternoon, with no discernible attempt by council officers to adequately address the serious traffic safety and biosecurity concerns of the community.
"[Council officers] haven't taken any of our points into consideration; we've been ignored - they haven't given an inch or even tried to give the impression they're doing the right thing by locals," said Warrenheip resident Kirrily Liddle.
"They've pretty much said that all their reports and assessments are correct and that our views are invalid. We're so disappointed; I think they're trying to rush it through because of the Commonwealth Games coming up."
Chief among the concerns raised by residents was the perceived inability of existing road infrastructure to accommodate markedly higher volumes of traffic, with access to the proposed hotel site limited to two rural backroads: Greene Road - for those travelling from Melbourne - or Mahers Road via Old Melbourne Road, for those travelling from the Ballarat direction.
Residents cast particular doubt on the reliability of the traffic report prepared on behalf of the developer with respect to the highway intersection at Old Melbourne and Brewery Tap roads, which was underpinned by data obtained on a day when work-from-home pandemic restrictions were still in force.
In answer, the developer has seized on historic traffic data from what it deemed to be a comparable intersection in Ballarat East, which showed the traffic count in February 2022 to be higher than that recorded in previous, pre-pandemic years.
This, said the developer, demonstrated that the data recorded at the Brewery Tap and Old Melbourne roads intersection in February 2022 was accurate and unlikely to have been coloured by pandemic restrictions.
So much appears to have been acepted by council officers, notwithstanding the failure of the developer to account for material demographic differences between the two suburbs, such as population density or growth.
Council officers have also implicitly accepted the developer's point that the absence of any "recorded accidents" at the intersection bolsters the developer's case.
"[Council] has just gone back to the same engineer who did the initial report, hired by the developers, and, surprise, they've come up with an answer in favour of themselves," said resident Sue Vogele.
"It's rubbish there hasn't been any accidents at that intersection - we know of at least five in the last couple of years; the council people just want to push [the development] through regardless of the consequences."
It's a sentiment shared by Ms Liddle, who pointed out the accident data relied on was limited to those involving fatalities.
"None of that data takes into account all the non-fatal accidents or even the smaller accidents and near-misses that occur regularly," she said.
"They're saying there's going to be 86 extra car movements on Mahers Road per hour at peak [times] - there's not even 86 car movements on our road a day, so to say it won't make a difference is ridiculous."
Ms Liddle added that the limited road upgrades to Greene and Mahers roads, which would form a condition of the planning permit if approved, would not adequately reduce the safety risk carried by the higher volumes of traffic.
"People will want to go outside and look around, but [council] haven't even planned for slower speed limits or footpaths," she said, noting the proposed development proceeds on the assumption visitors won't leave the premises by foot to explore the surrounding area.
"This means [visitors will] be walking along a 100km/h road - it's going to be a disaster."
Ms Liddle, who also serves as secretary of Committee for Warrenheip, said she hoped councillors would consider a mediation session to ensure the full spectrum of residents' concerns were properly addressed.
"We convinced councillors to defer last month based on our concerns," she said. "So, hopefully they allow us to have another mediation session away from the pressures of a council meeting to find some common ground instead of trying to rush this through."
"Most of us aren't opposed to the hotel - we just want to achieve some middle ground. We're worried it'll go through [on Wednesday] and we'll never have any say again; it's scary."
The planning delegated committee will meet on Wednesday 6.30pm.
