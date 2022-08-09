The Ballarat Highlanders season is officially over after narrowly missing out on finals, but for the Premiership Reserve side it feels like their season never really got started, with three games forfeited across just 14 rounds of rugby.
A total of 10 matches were forfeited throughout the season as clubs based in Melbourne failed to make the trip to regional towns like Ballarat, Bendigo and Shepparton.
While the cancellations had no impact on whether or not Ballarat featured in finals, it meant the club missed out on three home games with its supporters.
Highlanders coach Clint Smith was incredibly disappointed with how it all unfolded.
"We miss out on publicity, the chance to engage with our community and also revenue streams," Smith said.
"It is pretty rough. The boys are all pretty disappointed about it. But we are trying to organise some end of season games at the moment against Bendigo and Geelong."
The Highlanders' final two home games of the Premiership Reserve were both cancelled as Monash University did not want to make the trip to Ballarat and Northern were forced to forfeit their fourth game for the year due to low numbers.
"Monash University did not want to travel out of Melbourne because they were not very successful and did not want to go on a two-hour road trip just to get pummelled," Smith said.
"While Northern can only play at home when their firsts team is also at home. They entered a team and they do not have the numbers to facilite it meaning they were never going to be prepared to travel because they did not have numbers away from home."
Teams that forfeit matches were meant to pay $350 towards the opposition this season, but Rugby Victoria did not enforce that due to clubs struggling after COVID.
Rugby Victoria also brought in a rule that would see teams that forfeit away games be made to give up their home game when the two sides met again later in the season, but Smith said it was obviously not enough.
"We are hoping there are some big changes next season," Smith said.
"We are going to be putting together our thoughts on potential ideas and ramifications to try and give them some feedback to work off."
Smith said it was a very underwhelming and disappointing way to end the year.
"We were pretty proud about how we were going on and off the field this season," Smith said. "To have it end like this is quite hard."
Ballarat and Bendigo, who both missed out on home games, are looking to make an annual event out of an off-season match-up.
