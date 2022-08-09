The Courier

The Ballarat Highlanders missed three home games due to Melbourne-based opponents refusing to travel

August 9 2022
ALL FOR ONE: The Ballarat Highlanders fell just three points shy of making Premiership Reserve finals after a stop-and-start season. Picture: Luke Hemer.

The Ballarat Highlanders season is officially over after narrowly missing out on finals, but for the Premiership Reserve side it feels like their season never really got started, with three games forfeited across just 14 rounds of rugby.

