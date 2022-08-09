The Wallis name has featured at the Ballarat Football Netball Club for three generations, but this weekend a trio of sisters in Jess, Madi and Bec celebrated a special family milestone, lining up alongside each other for their beloved Swans for the very first time.
Madi Wallis, who used to play at Lake Wendouree, made the move to the Swans this Ballarat Football Netball League season creating the possiblity for the three to finally play together.
"It was the first time us sisters played together in the same grade and same team," Wallis said.
"We are all at an age now where we enjoy our netball but the family aspect for us is just as important."
Despite Madi recently playing at Lake Wendouree, the Wallis family is Ballarat through and through, with everyone in the circle able to enjoy Thursday night's moment.
"The Wallis name has been there since our grandfather. It goes all the way back to those years since our family has been involved with the club with dad playing footy there alongside his brothers as well," Wallis said.
"To line up together means a lot more for the three of us than I think other people realise."
Even Therese Wallis, the girls' mother, still finds a way to represent the Swans each and every week.
"Our mum scores for us every week. She does not miss a single game," Wallis said.
"She is just as involved if not more involved with the club than we are."
The girls featured in the Swans' nail-biting 35-33 win over Melton South on Thursday night.
"The last couple of minutes it was sort of goal for goal," Wallis said.
"We managed to get up by two points in the end and it was really fun playing alongside them."
The Swans had already guaranteed themselves a spot in the BFNL C grade finals series before Thursday night's Melton South clash, but Madi is hopeful her side can make a deep run into finals.
"It has been a pretty special season with a very close-knit group," Wallis said.
"Although it has been a bit of an up-and-down year for us, we have definitely got a pretty good team and come finals time hopefully we can reset and win a few in there too."
The Wallis trio in Madi, Jess and Bec will continue running out for the Swans together as parents David and Therese watch on at Alfredton.
