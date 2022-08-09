The Courier

Swans' sisterhood on show as Wallis trio share milestone for Ballarat

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
August 9 2022 - 4:30am
Jess, Madi and Bec Wallis all lined up together for Ballarat in round 16. Picture: Supplied.

The Wallis name has featured at the Ballarat Football Netball Club for three generations, but this weekend a trio of sisters in Jess, Madi and Bec celebrated a special family milestone, lining up alongside each other for their beloved Swans for the very first time.

