The Courier

Shamus Touhey, alleged youth justice centre escapee, faces court, taken to adult prison

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:01am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shamus Touhey. Picture: Victoria Police Media

The second man who allegedly escaped from the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre has faced court in Geelong.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.