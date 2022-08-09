The second man who allegedly escaped from the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre has faced court in Geelong.
Shamus Touhey, 22, was arrested at a Corio hotel Monday night, after allegedly escaping on Saturday night.
Advertisement
His co-accused, 19-year-old Matthew Piscopo, was arrested in Ballarat on Monday morning, and attended a court hearing on Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday, Touhey was remanded in custody, and will be returned to adult prison, as he is "not considered appropriate to return to Youth Justice at this time," his lawyer said.
According to Victoria Police Media, he faces additional charges of theft of motor vehicle, theft, escaping lawful custody and criminal damage.
IN OTHER NEWS:
At the brief hearing at the Geelong Magistrates' Court, Magistrate Peter Mellas accepted a request from the prosecution to move all of Touhey's matters to Ballarat.
His defence lawyer mentioned he will require his medication in custody, and treatment for injuries sustained during his arrest.
Touhey will return to court for further mention on August 23.
Piscopo will face court in September.
It's understood the two men allegedly broke out of the Malmsbury facility through the ceiling.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.