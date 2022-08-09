The Courier

Ballarat included in free mask handouts

By Callum Godde
Updated August 9 2022 - 3:12am, first published 2:51am
Picture: Lachlan Bence.

Free masks will be handed out at Victorian COVID-19 testing sites, community health services venues and on public transport, despite the peak passing for the state's latest Omicron wave.

