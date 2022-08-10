More than 700 people flocked to the Ballarat Showgrounds for the Ballarat ASA Bird Expo on Saturday, with native and exotic birds from budgies to macaws on offer.
There were lines outside as gates opened, and Avicultural Society of Australia, Ballarat Branch secretary Alex Lannan said there were about 2000 birds inside.
"Basically, the expo raises the funds to run our club for 12 months," he said.
"It's there for aviculturalists in the Ballarat area, but also to assist the public with husbandry of birds and educating the public, and to make donations to conservation projects like the night parrot (research)."
As well as the budgies, Mr Lannan said there were blue and gold macaws from a specialist breeder, plus cockatoos and native and exotic finches.
"There are a lot of people out there where their only experience is pet birds, but dedicated aviculturalists are more about the breeding and care of the birds - they're all kept in spacious outdoor enclosures, I probably spend an hour and a half to two hours a day looking after my birds, on top of a full time job, but it is rewarding," he said.
"The bird expo gives those breeders an opportunity to sell their young and reinvest in improving their own collections.
"Personally, I specialise in Indonesian lorikeets, and they're in very low numbers in Australia, so I've dedicated myself to get that population in Australia back up.
"When you see the young on their perch, you know one more generation is secure.
"Another is the Gouldian Finch, they're in dire straits in the wild, but the aviculturalists have bred them in the thousands, so the population is secure but wild species are still at risk.
"It's one of those things we recognise - it's mankind that's changed the environment, that's changed their living conditions in the wild, so it's avilculturalists here that are maintaining their numbers in captive collections."
More information on the ASA is available online, or email Mr Lannan on alexlannan1973@gmail.com to find out more.
