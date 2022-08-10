The Courier

Ballarat ASA Bird Expo 2022: Hundreds flock to the showgrounds

By Alex Ford
August 10 2022 - 5:00am
More than 700 people flocked to the Ballarat Showgrounds for the Ballarat ASA Bird Expo on Saturday, with native and exotic birds from budgies to macaws on offer.

