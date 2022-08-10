Central Highlands Water will focus on sustainable solutions to keep Ballarat's water flowing, instead of building new reservoirs, the company has said.
It released its five-year urban water strategy this month, noting with rapid growth, worse climate change, and keeping current decisions, Ballarat has until about 2041 before water shortages could occur in a "worst-case scenario".
It will explore modernisation options, like digital water meters, and new technologies to help make the system more efficient, but reservoirs are not on the cards.
"Central Highlands Water's existing reservoirs play an important role in providing water supply security for our customers. However, our future planning acknowledges that many waterways are already stressed due to limited flow. We are facing a future with a drying climate, meaning less water flowing into rivers and reservoirs," a spokesperson said in a statement in response to questions from The Courier.
"As a result, we have explored a range of different options that are available to manage future water supply security including those that are less dependent on rainfall. Finding sustainable solutions such as using water wisely and efficiently, diversifying our water supply sources and leveraging emerging technologies, all forms part of our adaptive management approach to deal with future uncertainties and protect our precious water resources.
"Central Highlands Water has considered high water demand and high climate change impacts to determine a worst case scenario point in 2041. We are confident that through conserving water, becoming more efficient, drawing on superpipe water and leveraging alternative water options, that we can cater for the region's future water needs with a 50-year outlook.
"Our ongoing monitoring and planning includes annual water outlooks, 5-yearly urban water strategy updates and frequent consultation with both stakeholders and communities, to identify new opportunities. This ensures we are well prepared for emerging issues and future challenges."
The cost of the upgrades detailed in the UWS is expected to be revealed by the end of September, as part of the agency's submission to the Essential Services Commission.
"As part of this process, Central Highlands Water is working hard to ensure that the cost for our water and wastewater services remains affordable. We are confident that any associated price increases will be minimal," the spokesperson said.
As well as doubling central Ballarat's sewerage capacity from Brown Hill to Mount Pleasant, CHW is also working on an expansion of its recycled water distribution network, expected to be completed in 2024.
