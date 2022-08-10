The Courier

No new reservoirs near Ballarat as part of CHW's future plans

AF
By Alex Ford
August 10 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirk's Reservoir.

Central Highlands Water will focus on sustainable solutions to keep Ballarat's water flowing, instead of building new reservoirs, the company has said.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.